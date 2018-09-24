Stewart Hagestad rolls, top seed Stephen Behr advances at U.S. Mid-Amateur

Stewart Hagestad made three birdies and an eagle to easily advance Monday at the U.S. Mid-Amateur.

Hagestad, the 2016 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion from Newport Beach, Calif., defeated Minnesota’s Bradley Wohlers, 8 and 6, in the Round of 64 at Charlotte (N.C.) Country Club.

The 2017 Walker Cupper advances to play fellow Californian Jeff Wilson in the Round of 32. Their match begins at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Top seed Stephen Behr, a former Clemson golfer who is playing in his first U.S. Mid-Amateur, beat Jeffrey Osberg of Bryn Mawr, Pa., 3 and 2. He will play Belgium’s Samuel Echikson in the Round of 32. Echikson is one of just four non-Americans left in the field.

On other notable matches: Sam O’Dell def. Todd Mitchell, 4 and 2; Jordan Sease def. Kyle Downey, 8 and 6; Grant Schroeder def. Marc Dull, 3 and 1; Matthew Mattare def. Bradford Tilley, 2 and 1; and Andres Schonbaum def. defending champion Matt Parziale, 3 and 2.