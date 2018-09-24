Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Tiger Effect in full swing as NBC's ratings soar for Tour Championship

Sep 23, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; The crowd follows Tiger Woods down the 18th green during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Effect in full swing as NBC's ratings soar for Tour Championship

Golf on TV

Tiger Effect in full swing as NBC's ratings soar for Tour Championship

The Tiger Effect roared its menacing head for NBC during its final-round telecast of the Tour Championship Sunday.

Woods captured his first PGA Tour victory in more than five years and his 80th overall, completing one of the most remarkable comebacks in all of sport.

The final round Sunday was the highest-rated telecast in the history of the FedExCup Playoffs, going back to 2007, and the highest-rated PGA Tour non-majors telecast in 2018.

The overnight rating NBC Sports Group’s final round coverage of the Tour Championship on Sunday (3-6:15 p.m. Eastern) increased 206 percent over 2017, earning a 5.21.

The audience peaked from 5:30-6 p.m. with a 7.19 rating as Woods completed his round amid a throng of thousands on 18 at East Lake. Justin Rose simultaneously won the FedEx Cup championship.

Only the peaks for The Masters (11.03) and PGA Championship (8.28) drew a higher rating in 2018.

“Golf is experiencing a surge in momentum with Tiger and the young stars of the Tiger-inspired generation atop leaderboards. We look forward to this momentum continuing this week at the Ryder Cup,” aid Mike McCarley, President, Golf, NBC Sports Group, said in a release.

Sunday’s Final Round saw 18.4 million minutes streamed across NBC Sports Digital platforms, an increase of 561 percent over 2017.

, , , Golf on TV

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home