Tiger Effect in full swing as NBC's ratings soar for Tour Championship

The Tiger Effect roared its menacing head for NBC during its final-round telecast of the Tour Championship Sunday.

Woods captured his first PGA Tour victory in more than five years and his 80th overall, completing one of the most remarkable comebacks in all of sport.

The final round Sunday was the highest-rated telecast in the history of the FedExCup Playoffs, going back to 2007, and the highest-rated PGA Tour non-majors telecast in 2018.

The overnight rating NBC Sports Group’s final round coverage of the Tour Championship on Sunday (3-6:15 p.m. Eastern) increased 206 percent over 2017, earning a 5.21.

The audience peaked from 5:30-6 p.m. with a 7.19 rating as Woods completed his round amid a throng of thousands on 18 at East Lake. Justin Rose simultaneously won the FedEx Cup championship.

Only the peaks for The Masters (11.03) and PGA Championship (8.28) drew a higher rating in 2018.

“Golf is experiencing a surge in momentum with Tiger and the young stars of the Tiger-inspired generation atop leaderboards. We look forward to this momentum continuing this week at the Ryder Cup,” aid Mike McCarley, President, Golf, NBC Sports Group, said in a release.

Sunday’s Final Round saw 18.4 million minutes streamed across NBC Sports Digital platforms, an increase of 561 percent over 2017.