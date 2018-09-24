U.S. strikes first in Paris, takes lead in Junior Ryder Cup

Four Americans went undefeated on the first day of matches as the U.S. took a 7.5-4.5 lead Monday at the Junior Ryder Cup.

Alabama commit Canon Claycomb, BYU commit Cole Ponich, Vanderbilt commit William Moll and Duke commit Erica Shepherd each went 2-0 at Golf Disneyland in Paris.

Claycomb teamed with Florida commit Ricky Castillo in Monday morning’s foursomes session to beat Europe’s David Puig and Eduard Rousaud Sabate, 4 and 3. Claycomb then partnered with Shepherd, who is also his girlfriend, in the afternoon mixed four-ball session to post a 5-and-3 win over Europe’s Conor Gough and Amanda Linner. Shepherd and Lucy Li won their foursomes match over Linner and Annabell Fuller, 5 and 3.

Ponich and Moll beat Gough and Robin Williams in foursomes, 2 up. Ponich then partnered with Alexa Pano to take down Puig and Emma Spitz in four-balls, 2 and 1, while Moll and Stanford commit Rachel Heck won their mixed four-ball match over Nicolai Hojgaard and Alessia Nobilio, 2 and 1.

The Americans led 4-2 after the foursomes session and were poised to take a five-point lead entering Tuesday’s 12 singles matches. But Williams and Fuller combined to make eight birdies and two eagles in a 1-up four-ball win over U.S. Junior champ Michael Thorbjornsen and Li.

“You can’t ask for any more drama; any more golf than that,” said U.S. captain Allen Wronowski. “The kids on both sides played so well. It was a perfect day.

“If you would tell me that we would have a three-point lead with the golf that’s been played today on both sides, I would certainly take it.”

Day 1 results

MORNING FOURSOMES

Match 1: Emilie Alba-Paltrinieri/Alessia Nobilio (EUR) halved Yealimi Noh/Rachel Heck (USA)

Match 2: Nicolai Hojgaard/Rasmus Hojgaard (EUR) halved Akshay Bhatia/Michael Thorbjornsen (USA)

Match 3: Emma Spitz/Ingrid Lindblad (EUR) def. Rose Zhang/Alexa Pano (USA), 4 and 3

Match 4: Canon Claycomb/Ricky Castillo (USA) def. David Puig/Eduard Rousaud Sabate (EUR), 4 and 3

Match 5: Lucy Li/Erica Shepherd (USA) def. Annabell Fuller/Amanda Linner (EUR), 5 and 3

Match 6: William Moll/Cole Ponich (USA) def. Conor Gough/Robin Williams (EUR), 2 up

AFTERNOON MIXED FOUR-BALLS

Match 1: William Moll/Rachel Heck (USA) def. Nicolai Hojgaard/Alessia Nobilio (EUR), 2 and 1

Match 2: Emilie Alba-Paltrinieri/Rasmus Hojgaard (EUR) def. Akshay Bhatia/Yealimi Noh (USA), 5 and 4

Match 3: Eduard Rousaud Sabate/Ingrid Lindblad (EUR) halved Ricky Castillo/Rose Zhang (USA)

Match 4: Cole Ponich/Alexa Pano (USA) def. David Puig/Emma Spitz (EUR), 2 and 1

Match 5: Robin Williams/Annabell Fuller (EUR) def. Michael Thorbjornsen/Lucy Li (USA), 1 up

Match 6: Canon Claycomb/Erica Shepherd (EUR) def. Conor Gough/Amanda Linner (EUR), 5 and 3

