Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

U.S. strikes first in Paris, takes lead in Junior Ryder Cup

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

U.S. strikes first in Paris, takes lead in Junior Ryder Cup

Juniors

U.S. strikes first in Paris, takes lead in Junior Ryder Cup

Four Americans went undefeated on the first day of matches as the U.S. took a 7.5-4.5 lead Monday at the Junior Ryder Cup.

Alabama commit Canon Claycomb, BYU commit Cole Ponich, Vanderbilt commit William Moll and Duke commit Erica Shepherd each went 2-0 at Golf Disneyland in Paris.

Claycomb teamed with Florida commit Ricky Castillo in Monday morning’s foursomes session to beat Europe’s David Puig and Eduard Rousaud Sabate, 4 and 3. Claycomb then partnered with Shepherd, who is also his girlfriend, in the afternoon mixed four-ball session to post a 5-and-3 win over Europe’s Conor Gough and Amanda Linner. Shepherd and Lucy Li won their foursomes match over Linner and Annabell Fuller, 5 and 3.

Ponich and Moll beat Gough and Robin Williams in foursomes, 2 up. Ponich then partnered with Alexa Pano to take down Puig and Emma Spitz in four-balls, 2 and 1, while Moll and Stanford commit Rachel Heck won their mixed four-ball match over Nicolai Hojgaard and Alessia Nobilio, 2 and 1.

The Americans led 4-2 after the foursomes session and were poised to take a five-point lead entering Tuesday’s 12 singles matches. But Williams and Fuller combined to make eight birdies and two eagles in a 1-up four-ball win over U.S. Junior champ Michael Thorbjornsen and Li.

“You can’t ask for any more drama; any more golf than that,” said U.S. captain Allen Wronowski. “The kids on both sides played so well. It was a perfect day.

“If you would tell me that we would have a three-point lead with the golf that’s been played today on both sides, I would certainly take it.”

Day 1 results

MORNING FOURSOMES

  • Match 1: Emilie Alba-Paltrinieri/Alessia Nobilio (EUR) halved Yealimi Noh/Rachel Heck (USA)
  • Match 2: Nicolai Hojgaard/Rasmus Hojgaard (EUR) halved Akshay Bhatia/Michael Thorbjornsen (USA)
  • Match 3: Emma Spitz/Ingrid Lindblad (EUR) def. Rose Zhang/Alexa Pano (USA), 4 and 3
  • Match 4: Canon Claycomb/Ricky Castillo (USA) def. David Puig/Eduard Rousaud Sabate (EUR), 4 and 3
  • Match 5: Lucy Li/Erica Shepherd (USA) def. Annabell Fuller/Amanda Linner (EUR), 5 and 3
  • Match 6: William Moll/Cole Ponich (USA) def. Conor Gough/Robin Williams (EUR), 2 up

AFTERNOON MIXED FOUR-BALLS

  • Match 1: William Moll/Rachel Heck (USA) def. Nicolai Hojgaard/Alessia Nobilio (EUR), 2 and 1
  • Match 2: Emilie Alba-Paltrinieri/Rasmus Hojgaard (EUR) def. Akshay Bhatia/Yealimi Noh (USA), 5 and 4
  • Match 3: Eduard Rousaud Sabate/Ingrid Lindblad (EUR) halved Ricky Castillo/Rose Zhang (USA)
  • Match 4: Cole Ponich/Alexa Pano (USA) def. David Puig/Emma Spitz (EUR), 2 and 1
  • Match 5: Robin Williams/Annabell Fuller (EUR) def. Michael Thorbjornsen/Lucy Li (USA), 1 up
  • Match 6: Canon Claycomb/Erica Shepherd (EUR) def. Conor Gough/Amanda Linner (EUR), 5 and 3

Tuesday’s matches, tee times

SINGLES

  • Amanda Linner (EUR) vs. Lucy Li (USA), 9 a.m.
  • Rasmus Hojgaard (EUR) vs. William Moll (USA), 9:10 a.m.
  • Ingrid Lindblad (EUR) vs. Rose Zhang (USA), 9:20 a.m.
  • Nicolai Hojgaard (EUR) vs. Canon Claycomb (USA), 9:30 a.m.
  • Emma Spitz (EUR) vs. Yealimi Noh (USA), 9:40 a.m.
  • Eduard Rousaud Sabate (EUR) vs. Ricky Castillo, 9:50 a.m.
  • Emilie Alba-Paltrinieri (EUR) vs. Erica Shepherd (USA), 10 a.m.
  • David Puig (EUR) vs. Michael Thorbjornsen (USA), 10:10 a.m.
  • Alessia Nobilio (EUR) vs. Alexa Pano (USA), 10:20 a.m.
  • Robin Williams (EUR) vs. Cole Ponich (USA), 10:30 a.m.
  • Annabell Fuller (EUR) vs. Rachel Heck (USA, 10:40 a.m.
  • Conor Gough (EUR) vs. Akshay Bhatia (USA), 10:50 a.m.

, , , , Juniors

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home