UCLA takes early lead at Golfweek Women's Conference Challenge

Live scoring

After winning the individual title last week at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate, UCLA sophomore Patty Tavatanakit picked up where she left off Monday at the Golfweek Women’s Conference Challenge at Red Sky Golf Club in Wolcott, Colo.

Tavatanakit shot 4-under 68 and is tied for the lead with teammate Clare Legaspi, Campbell’s Stacey White and Denver’s Mary Weinstein. The Bruins, who fell two shots shy of Alabama at the ANNIKA, shot 11-under 277 as a team and lead Campbell by nine shots after 18 holes.

“Our team played great today,” UCLA head coach Carrie Forsyth said. “Greens are firm and fast, and the windy conditions made club selection at altitude pretty tough. I was proud of our effort and really happy that we are back in the field this week. Red Sky is a special place. We feel fortunate to be here and have the opportunity to play with some teams that we don’t always get to see.”

Pepperdine is third at 1 under while Denver (5 over) and TCU (6 over) round out the top 5. Georgia is tied for eighth with SMU at 10 over, a shot behind Virginia Tech and two back of East Tennessee State.