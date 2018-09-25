2018 Ryder Cup scripting: What Team USA will wear in Paris

Whether or not Team USA wins the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National near Paris, the Americans will certainly look good.

Polo Ralph Lauren continues to serve as the official outfitter of the U.S. Ryder Cup team, providing not only on-course apparel for the players and captains, but also tailored clothing for the Opening Ceremony.

The Ryder Cup collection features modern stripes and color blocking, accented with patriotic logos and graphics. The color palette is, obviously, red, white and blue, but is accompanied by Americana-inspired details, which include “United We Stand” printed on the interior waistband of all pants and a map camo print on select outerwear.

Players will wear their own golf shoes. The U.S. team will also use the Weatherman U.S. Ryder Cup Team Umbrella ($95).

Here is the day-by-day looks for Team USA:

TUESDAY

Lightweight Technical Pique (White/Navy Stripe), $98.50

Golf Pant (French Navy), $97.50

Crewneck Sweater (Navy), $185

WEDNESDAY

Lightweight Engineered Airflow Jersey (Navy Engineered), $98.50

Golf Pant (White), $97.50

Zip Merino Wool Sweater (Navy), $245

THURSDAY

Lightweight Airflow Jersey (Navy Engineered), $98.50

Golf Pant (French Navy), $97.50

Packable Jacket (Navy), $198

FRIDAY

Lightweight Engineered Airflow Jersey (Navy/White Stripe), $98.50

Golf Pant (White), $97.50

Laminated Micro Fleece Vest (Navy), $145

SATURDAY

Lightweight Technical Pique (White/Navy Collar), $98.50

Golf Pant (Navy Pinstripe), $97.50

Cool Wool Jacket (Navy), $225

SUNDAY