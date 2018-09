The Ryder Cup begins Friday morning at Le Golf National outside Paris.

Captain Jim Furyk and his team will be looking to end a 25-year winless drought on foreign soil.

The eight Americans who qualified via points are: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler, Webb Simpson and Bubba Watson.

Furyk’s four captain’s picks are: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau.

Here’s a player-by-player look at the American squad.