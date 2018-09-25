Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas dealing with wrist injuries at Ryder Cup

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas played a Ryder Cup practice round alongside Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson Tuesday at Le Golf National. Both Spieth and Thomas did so with taped wrists.

Thomas is battling tendonitis in his right wrist, the injury flaring up during the final round of the BMW Championship, while Spieth, according to Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis, is suffering from the same ailment in his left wrist.

“It’s just kind of more precautionary than anything, just a little tightness, and it probably looks a little worse than it is,” Thomas said last Tuesday before he tied for seventh at the Tour Championship.

Spieth echoed Thomas’ comments on Tuesday, telling Lewis that the injury was “not a big deal.” Photos show Spieth wearing tape around his left wrist during the final round of the BMW, his last start.

The bigger question might be whether Spieth and Thomas will pair together. Spieth has developed a successful partnership with Patrick Reed in the last two Ryder Cups, the pair going 4-1-2 together, but Reed was in a four-man pod with Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau on Tuesday.

Thomas is making his Ryder Cup debut this week.