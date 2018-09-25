Phil Mickelson might want to reconsider match with Tiger Woods

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods will face off in a pay-per-view event tentatively scheduled for Nov. 23 in Las Vegas.

Two months out, it doesn’t look like much of a contest. Woods won the Tour Championship this past weekend at East Lake in Atlanta. It was his first victory in more than five years and his 80th overall. Woods, 42, nearly snagged the FedEx Cup in the process. Mickelson, 48, meanwhile, finished dead last in 30th place.

And Mickelson offered a preview of coming attractions after playing with Woods Tuesday in preparation for the the Ryder Cup. The two will be playing under the same flag this week at Le Golf National outside Paris.

“I just played with Tiger today and it is the best I’ve ever seen him swing the club. It is so on plane and solid,” Mickelson Tweeted. “I’ll be asking for a shot a side for our Thanksgiving match. I doubt I’ll get it though.”

Their pay-per-view match is set to air across the Turner networks and will likely feature multiple side wagers to keep the audience tuned in regardless of the overall score.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas likes Woods more now than ever against Mickelson. The money line for Woods has moved to -220 at the Las Vegas Westgate SuperBook. That means bettors would have to wager $220 on Woods to net $100. Mickelson is now a +180 underdog, meaning a $100 wager on Lefty would make a $180 profit.