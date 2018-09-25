Ryder Cup: Support your team with apparel, footwear and more

With the Ryder Cup beginning Friday, here are some apparel and footwear options that will allow fans and golfers to show their rooting interests:

Puma Golf

Suede G 42 Golf Shoe, $120

This style icon sports a golf specific, low-nap suede leather upper and elevated microfiber leather formstripe, built upon a hidden traction outsole that fuses street proven style with grip and performance for the course. The Suede G 42 shoe comes in a slick Peacoat blue body with your choice of a red, white and blue, or navy and gold outsole to match your rooting interest. Also available is the Team USA or Team Europe 42 Tee ($28), Team USA or Team Europe 42 110 Snapback Cap ($28) and Team USA 42 Ignite PWRADAPT Hi-Tops ($200).

Galvin Green

Official Team Europe weatherwear

The official weatherwear supplier of the European Ryder Cup team, Galvin Green will provide four options for Team Europe: The Albatros (long-sleeved Gore-Tex jacket, 530 euros), Forward (short-sleeved Gore-Tex jacket, 480 euros), Up Wind (interface jacket, 350 euros) and The Judges (rain pants, 530 euros).

Adidas

Tour360, $220

This limited edition of the tour360 went on sale Monday and features a 10-cleated TPU outsole that resembles the wood-grain finish of the base of the Ryder Cup trophy, while the TPU top plate features a shiny gold-colored finish. Team USA and Team Europe sockliner options are also available.

Under Armour

Spieth 2 golf shoe, $200

This limited edition of the Spieth 2 features a red, white and blue colorway in addition to its Gore-Tex construction and lightweight/durable TPU-fibered upper.

Weatherman

U.S. Ryder Cup Team Umbrella, $95

The official Team USA umbrella can withstand up to 55 mph winds and provides UPF 50+ protection. There is also a Bluetooth tracking device built in and the umbrella’s app sends out alerts when inclement weather is approaching.

Rhoback

The Old Glory Performance Polo, $84

This moisture-wicking polo is 92-percent polyester and 8-percent spandex, and includes a self collar and four-way stretch. It features red, white and blue stripes, as well as an American Flag ridge on the back.

Rocket Tour Golf

USA Flag Tassel Headcovers (2), $88

This set of USA-themed headcovers includes one driver cover and a fairway wood/hybrid cover.