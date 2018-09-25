Tiger Woods puts himself on 'Mt. Rushmore of Golf'

Tiger Woods has assured himself a spot among those in the pantheon of golf.

But how does Woods rank himself again the game’s other legends?

He was asked by the PGA of America to pick his “Mount Rushmore of Golf,” which is sports speak for the top four people in a given category.

His answer was intriguing, given who he named, and who he didn’t.

Take a look.

.@TigerWoods shares his Mount Rushmore of Golf 👀 Do you agree? #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/e4NRABBnb2 — PGA of America (@PGA) September 25, 2018

His choices were Sam Snead, Bobby Jones, Jack Nicklaus and … “me.”

Among the most notable names not mentioned: Ben Hogan and Arnold Palmer.

What do you think of Tiger’s choices?

Picking a top four isn’t as easy as it might sound.