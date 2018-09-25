U.S. edges Europe to win 6th straight Junior Ryder Cup

The main storyline surrounding the 2018 Ryder Cup is the fact that the U.S., despite winning two years ago at Hazeltine, hasn’t won on foreign soil in 25 years.

As for the Junior Ryder Cup, it’s been all USA.

The Americans picked up their sixth straight Junior Ryder Cup victory Tuesday at Golf Disneyland in Paris, edging the European, 12.5-11.5. Stanford commit Rachel Heck earned the winning half-point as she halved the penultimate match with Annabell Fuller.

The U.S. led 7.5-4.5 after Day 1, which included a 4-2 win in the Monday morning foursomes session. And Lucy Li then routed Amanda Linner, 4 and 3, in Tuesday’s opening singles match to stretch the Americans’ advantage to four points.

But the European didn’t quit. Brothers Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard won their singles matches. Europe also won four of the final six matches, including the final match, where Conor Gough beat the top-ranked American, Akshay Bhatia, 1 up.

However, the Americans did just enough. Florida commit Ricky Castillo and Yealimi Noh won their matches to pave the way for U.S. Junior champ Michael Thorbjornsen to clinch at least a tie with his 2-up win over David Puig.

The American team then rushed the green as Heck gave the U.S. a one-point victory, chanting “USA! USA! USA! and with American flags draped across their backs like capes.

The U.S. juniors did their job. Now, its time for the pros to do theirs.