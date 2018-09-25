UCLA adds to lead at Golfweek Women's Conference Challenge

Live scoring

UCLA added to its lead Tuesday at the Golfweek Women’s Conference Challenge at Red Sky Golf Club in Wolcott, Colo.

The Bruins again shot the best round of the day, a 4-under 284, to move to 15 under, 13 shots ahead of second-place Pepperdine and 18 clear of third-place Campbell.

Junior Mariel Galdiano paced UCLA in Round 2, shooting 4-under 68 to move to 6 under, where she is tied with her teammate, sophomore Patty Tavatanakit, who shot 70. Tavatanakit is searching for her second straight individual win of the fall after capturing the ANNIKA Intercollegiate last week.

Junior Claire Legaspi is tied for third along with Pepperdine’s Hira Naveed and East Tennessee State’s Tereza Melecka.

Just three players shot in the 60s in Round 2. The third round will begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Wednesday.