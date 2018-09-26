A look at the Ryder Cup practice pairings from last 2 days

The Ryder Cup begins Friday and we’ve already discussed our ideal pairings for when the action commences.

While there are some clues based on comments and past performance as to how players will be paired up, we don’t know anything yet for sure.

In the meantime, players from both sides have practiced at host site Le Golf National each of the last two days.

Here’s a look at how they were paired up:

Tuesday

Wednesday

Today’s practice pairings: 🇺🇸 Reed, Spieth, JT, Woods

🇺🇸 DeChambeau, Mickelson, Simpson, Watson

🇺🇸 Finau, Fowler, DJ, Koepka 🇪🇺 Casey, Hatton, Olesen, Stenson

🇪🇺 Fleetwood, Molinari, Noren, Poulter

🇪🇺 Garcia, McIlroy, Rahm, Rose#RyderCup https://t.co/k3U5DZkytO — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 26, 2018

You can only read so much into these, but there is some intrigue here.

A lot has been made (obviously) of who Tiger Woods’ partner will be. Interesting that Patrick Reed has been in his foursome both days. Yes, Jordan Spieth/Reed has been a killer pairing, but it seems more and more possible that duo could be split up.

Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau have also been paired together both days. A Woods/DeChambeau pairing has been much discussed, but Mickelson and DeChambeau do have similar analytical styles.

On the European side, Tommy Fleetwood and Ian Poulter were in the same pairing both days. That all-English duo could be formidable if the thinking went that way.

You’d believe, too, that captain Thomas Bjorn will look to pair 28-year-old rookie Thorbjorn Olesen with a grizzled Ryder Cup vet. To wit, Paul Casey has been in both practice pairings with Olesen.

Again, just some thoughts and don’t want to read too much into this. But you never know.

The pairings for the Friday morning four-balls will be announced Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.