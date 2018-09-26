Bubba Watson wears golf glove during press conference for ... some reason

So the Ryder Cup hasn’t even started yet, and we are already unclear on what Bubba Watson is up to.

The left-hander was one of the Americans to answer questions from the media Wednesday at Le Golf National and he decided to go to the microphone wearing a nice colorful golf glove…

OK then.

There was no chance the assembled press would let that slip by, thankfully. When asked about the glove, Watson’s answer was … interesting.

Watson responded by noting that American players like to challenge each other to do silly things during team events, so … “I said I’ve got to wear my glove the whole interviews. So I’m doing it.”

Yep, classic case of … that.

There were some follow-ups from the perplexed throng, and Watson elaborated.

“Got to have something to do. Golf gets boring after awhile. A lot like Justin (Thomas) said, a long year, we’re all pretty tired.

“(It’s) just being dumb with the team. It’s like there’s a certain guy, I’m not going to say who, had to say certain words in their interviews. Who knows if they said ’em.”

So that sort of makes sense, in an odd way. That is until, per Golf Digest, you factor in Jordan Spieth’s responses when he was asked about Watson’s glove as part of some team joke.

“I don’t even know anything about it,” Spieth said. “He just was in the locker room and said, ‘I think I’m going to wear my glove in media.’ Is there something else?”

Spieth acted equally confused about a player having to say certain words in interviews.

Watson did not play on the Ryder Cup team in 2016, but we are glad to have him back in the fold. At the very least, it’s never boring with Bubba.

