Jim Furyk says Tiger-Phil Ryder Cup pairing 'not too likely'

A Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson pairing at the Ryder Cup? Don’t hold your breath.

Fans are eager to see a redux of the Woods-Mickelson grouping we saw at the 2004 Ryder Cup – for entertainment purposes, not winning ones considering they went a disastrous 0-2 at Oakland Hills.

Mickelson seemed to bring the possibility even further along when during his Tuesday press conference he noted both he and Woods would welcome such a pairing.

And the two were in a foursome together during practice play on Tuesday.

But the pairings come down to the leader, and U.S. Captain Jim Furyk seemed to indicate Wednesday this star duo pairing up at Le Golf National was not in the offing.

“I guess nothing’s out of the realm. They did play some golf yesterday. I think they both mentioned it would be a lot better pairing than it was in the past,” Furyk said. “You know, I won’t ever say it wouldn’t happen, but it’s probably not too likely.”

That dream isn’t dead, but the odds aren’t good. Not pairing these two, in our opinion, would be the smart move over a sentimental one.

