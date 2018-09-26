Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
PHOTOS: Ryder Cup players, wives enjoy gala at Versailles

PHOTOS: Ryder Cup players, wives enjoy gala at Versailles

PHOTOS: Ryder Cup players, wives enjoy gala at Versailles

The Ryder Cup gala dinner took place at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday ahead of the action at Le Golf National.

Here’s the best in photos from the gala…

VERSAILLES, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 26: The players of Team Europe pose with their wives and partners on the steps of the Palace of Versailles prior to the Ryder Cup Gala ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup on September 26, 2018 in Versailles, France. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

VERSAILLES, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 26: Thorbjorn Olesen of Europe poses with player’s wives and partners prior to the 2018 Ryder Cup Gala at the Palace of Versailles on September 26, 2018 in Versailles, France. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

VERSAILLES, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 26: Players take pictures of their wives and partners before the Ryder Cup gala dinner at the Palace of Versailles ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup on September 26, 2018 in Versailles, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

VERSAILLES, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 26: (L-R) Justin Thomas of the United States and girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski arrive at the Palace of Versailles with Jordan Spieth of the United States and fiance Annie Verret for the Ryder Cup Gala dinner ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup on September 26, 2018 in Versailles, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

VERSAILLES, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 26: (L-R) Team Europe’s Tyrrell Hatton and girlfriend Emily Braisher, Thorbjorn Olesen, Paul Casey and his wife Pollyanna Casey arrive at the Ryder Cup gala dinner at the Palace of Versailles ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup on September 26, 2018 in Versailles, France. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

VERSAILLES, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 26: Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm of Team Europe walk in arm and arm to the Palace of Versailles for the Ryder Cup Gala dinner ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup on September 26, 2018 in Versailles, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

VERSAILLES, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 26: The players of Team USA pose with their wives and partners on the steps of the Palace of Versailles prior to the Ryder Cup Gala ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup on September 26, 2018 in Versailles, France. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

VERSAILLES, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 26: The players of Team Europe and Team USA pose together on the steps of the Palace of Versailles prior to the Ryder Cup Gala ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup on September 26, 2018 in Versailles, France. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

VERSAILLES, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 26: The players of Team Europe and Team USA pose with their wives and girlfriends on the steps of the Palace of Versailles prior to the Ryder Cup Gala ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup on September 26, 2018 in Versailles, France. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 26: Dustin Johnson of the United States takes a picture of partner Paulina Gretzky before the 2018 Ryder Cup Gala dinner at the Palace of Versailles on September 26, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

