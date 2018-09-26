2018 Ryder Cup players, by the rankings

Below is a list of players competing in the 2018 Ryder Cup, split up by whether they’re competing for Team USA or Europe.
Alongside the names, we have included each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin ranking and Official World Golf Ranking.
Which team comes in more stacked? Check out the rankings below and decide for yourself…
|USA
|GW/Sagarin
|OWGR
|Dustin Johnson
|2
|1
|Justin Thomas
|3
|4
|Tiger Woods
|4
|13
|Rickie Fowler
|5
|9
|Brooks Koepka
|6
|3
|Tony Finau
|7
|17
|Bryson DeChambeau
|8
|7
|Webb Simpson
|13
|16
|Patrick Reed
|19
|15
|Jordan Spieth
|20
|10
|Phil Mickelson
|27
|25
|Bubba Watson
|45
|14
|Europe
|GW/Sagarin
|OWGR
|Justin Rose
|1
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|9
|6
|Tommy Fleetwood
|10
|12
|Francesco Molinari
|11
|5
|Paul Casey
|15
|21
|Henrik Stenson
|16
|24
|Jon Rahm
|21
|8
|Tyrell Hatton
|23
|26
|Alexander Noren
|29
|18
|Ian Poulter
|38
|34
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|67
|45
|Sergio Garcia
|82
|28
Comments