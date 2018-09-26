2018 Ryder Cup players, by the rankings

Below is a list of players competing in the 2018 Ryder Cup, split up by whether they’re competing for Team USA or Europe.

Alongside the names, we have included each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin ranking and Official World Golf Ranking.

Which team comes in more stacked? Check out the rankings below and decide for yourself…

USA GW/Sagarin OWGR Dustin Johnson 2 1 Justin Thomas 3 4 Tiger Woods 4 13 Rickie Fowler 5 9 Brooks Koepka 6 3 Tony Finau 7 17 Bryson DeChambeau 8 7 Webb Simpson 13 16 Patrick Reed 19 15 Jordan Spieth 20 10 Phil Mickelson 27 25 Bubba Watson 45 14

Europe GW/Sagarin OWGR Justin Rose 1 2 Rory McIlroy 9 6 Tommy Fleetwood 10 12 Francesco Molinari 11 5 Paul Casey 15 21 Henrik Stenson 16 24 Jon Rahm 21 8 Tyrell Hatton 23 26 Alexander Noren 29 18 Ian Poulter 38 34 Thorbjorn Olesen 67 45 Sergio Garcia 82 28

