2018 Ryder Cup players, by the rankings

2018 Ryder Cup

Below is a list of players competing in the 2018 Ryder Cup, split up by whether they’re competing for Team USA or Europe.

Alongside the names, we have included each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin ranking and Official World Golf Ranking.

Which team comes in more stacked? Check out the rankings below and decide for yourself…

USA                                   GW/Sagarin          OWGR         
Dustin Johnson 2 1
Justin Thomas 3 4
Tiger Woods 4 13
Rickie Fowler 5 9
Brooks Koepka 6 3
Tony Finau 7 17
Bryson DeChambeau 8 7
Webb Simpson 13 16
Patrick Reed 19 15
Jordan Spieth 20 10
Phil Mickelson 27 25
Bubba Watson 45 14

 

Europe                           GW/Sagarin             OWGR
Justin Rose 1 2
Rory McIlroy 9 6
Tommy Fleetwood 10 12
Francesco Molinari 11 5
Paul Casey 15 21
Henrik Stenson 16 24
Jon Rahm 21 8
Tyrell Hatton 23 26
Alexander Noren 29 18
Ian Poulter 38 34
Thorbjorn Olesen 67 45
Sergio Garcia 82 28

