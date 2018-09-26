The Forecaddie: Paulina Gretzky is on the scene at Ryder Cup

When The Forecaddie ventures to France, he expects to get questions about wine, cheese and how many croissants have been consumed. Instead, the No. 1 question from folks back home?

Is Paulina there?

Since The Man Out Front would like to get on with important things such as speculating on Ryder Cup pairings or dreaming of tonight’s meal in this wondrous land of food and vino, here is what we know: Paulina Gretzky has been seen here in Paris and appears to be enjoying croissants at her hotel as any rational human being would. Although she might want to turn up the thermostat in her room since an Instagram story listed the temp at a brisk 51 degrees.

The intrigue surrounding her presence is somewhat understandable since the model and mother of two children with Dustin Johnson recently deleted all Instagram traces of her man. This led to speculation she might sit out this year’s Ryder Cup, dashing the spirit of wife-and-girlfriend watchers.

Bookmakers even aggressively suggested they did not expect her to make the trip, offering +180 (9/5) odds if you believed she would be present at Thursday’s opening ceremony. While she still could take a rain check on the festivities and prove the bookies right, The Forecaddie has heard that Paulina boarded the PGA of America Team USA charter and has been enjoying the early week team festivities.

On Tuesday, the wives and girlfriends took in la Seine river lunch cruise and a private tour of the Christian Dior House with the European WAGs. The Bordeaux was flowing on a beautiful Parisian day based on posts by Jena Sims, girlfriend to Brooks Koepka. Sims also posted the first documented photo of Gretzky in Paris.

The Man Out Front hopes we can all now go about the important pairings speculation, like who is Dustin Johnson going to be teeing off with Friday morning and what wine TMOF is going to pair with his dinner.