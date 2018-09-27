The Friday morning four-ball matches for the 2018 Ryder Cup have been announced.

The betting odds for each matchup have been posted, via the Las Vegas Westgate SuperBook. Here are the odds. All times are Eastern.

Match No. 1 – 2:10 a.m.

Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau (+120)

Justin Rose and Jon Rahm (-140)

Match No. 2 – 2:25 a.m.

Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler (-130)

Rory McIlroy and Thorbjørn Olesen (+110)

Match No. 3 – 2:40 a.m.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas (-160)

Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton (+140)

Match No. 4 – 2:55 A.m.

Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods (-115)

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood (-105)