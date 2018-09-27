How and when watch to the 2018 Ryder Cup on TV

The 2018 Ryder Cup begins Friday at Le Golf National near Paris.

The defending champions of Team USA will face their European counterparts over three days. The Americans have not won this event on foreign soil since 1993.

Below is the TV schedule for the week. All times listed are Eastern. Paris is six hours ahead of New York.

Ryder Cup 2018: Tee times, TV schedule

Thursday

Opening Ceremony: 11 a.m.

TV: Golf Channel (11 a.m. – Noon)

Friday

Morning matches: 2:10 a.m., 2:25 a.m., 2:40 a.m., 2:55 a.m.

Afternoon matches: 7:50 a.m., 8:05 a.m., 8:20 a.m., 8:35 a.m.

TV: Golf Channel (2 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Saturday

Morning matches: 2:10 a.m., 2:25 a.m., 2:40 a.m., 2:55 a.m.

Afternoon matches: 7:50 a.m., 8:05 a.m., 8:20 a.m., 8:35 a.m.

TV: Golf Channel (2-3 a,m,); NBC (3 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Sunday

Singles Matches: 6:05 a.m., 6:17 a.m., 6:29 a.m., 6:41 a.m., 6:53 a.m., 7:05 a.m., 7:17 a.m., 7:29 a.m., 7:41 a.m., 7:53 a.m., 8:05 a.m., 8:07 a.m.

Trophy presentation: 12:45-1 p.m.

TV: NBC (6 a.m. – 1 p.m.)