Michael Jordan schools U.S. Ryder Cup team on dealing with road crowds

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – The United States hasn’t had much success on the road in the Ryder Cup. Winless for 25 years in case you hadn’t heard. Players can’t escape the topic. Bringing in Michael Jordan to talk about away-game tactics? Brilliant.

America’s best soaked it up. And with the biggest first-tee grandstand in Ryder Cup history and record crowds expected at demanding Le Golf National, it’s the kind of advice that sticks.

“He talked about how he didn’t hear the crowd,” said Brooks Koepka. “… I took that as, he couldn’t wait to shut them up, and the second he would go off, it was – you might hear a few boos, whatever it is, but the quieter they are, you’re kind of laughing inside; you’ve done what you wanted to do, and I thought that was pretty cool.”

Rickie Fowler actually plays golf frequently with Jordan back home in South Florida and can’t get enough of his stories.

“It’s just cool to hear him talk about him going to battle or going to play a big playoff game with his teammates,” said Fowler. “One that he brought up was I think they were up 3-0 against Phoenix, and they lost the next two and had to go to Phoenix. He said he packed one suit and one bag and told the guys, ‘We’re going there for one job; it’s to go win.’ And that was just something cool to hear.”

Fowler said there’s typically six or seven carts running around during a match and that it’s fun to watch Jordan switch on when he needs to make something happen.

“It’s just seeing that competitive side of him and seeing how he deals with, whether you call it pressure or not, but if he has a big putt,” said Fowler, “he’s got a really good short game. So when he needs to get something up-and-down at home, it’s cool to see him kind of, you know, just give it that little extra focus, kind of get in the zone for a second.”