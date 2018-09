Phil Mickelson is showing his magic even before the Ryder Cup starts.

Thursday was the final practice day before action commences at Le Golf National, and Lefty brought his special little twist by holing out from the fairway…

.@PhilMickelson holed out from the fairway during today's practice at the #RyderCup 👀 pic.twitter.com/m0NTBr5hst — PGA of America (@PGA) September 27, 2018

If the 48-year-old can bring more of that into the actual action, the U.S. will be in business.