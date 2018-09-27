2018 Ryder Cup: Friday four-balls pairings announced

By: Kevin Casey | September 27, 2018 10:59 am

The Friday four-balls pairings for the Ryder Cup were announced during the opening ceremony, which commenced at 11 a.m. EDT on Thursday.

We posted those pairings live below…

Match No. 1 (2:10 a.m. EDT): Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau (USA) vs. Justin Rose and Jon Rahm (EUR)

Match No. 2 (2:25 a.m. EDT): Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen (EUR)

Match No. 3 (2:40 a.m. EDT): Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton (EUR)

Match No. 4 (2:55 a.m. EDT): Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods (USA) vs. Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood (EUR)