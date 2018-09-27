Gear: Srixon Z 585, Z 785 irons

Price: $999.99 with KBS C-Taper steel shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips; $1,199.99 with Miyazaki Kaula graphite shafts

Specs: Forged 1020 carbon steel with SUP10 stainless steel face insert (Z 585)

The Goal

Sharing many of the same technologies, the new Z 585 irons aim to provide more distance and ball speed, while the Z 785 irons were designed to enhance workability and feel for accomplished players.

The Scoop

With the release of two new Z Series irons, the game-improvement 585 and the better-player’s 785, Srixon is refining and evolving the clubs that have proved to be successful for the company.

Forged from 1020 carbon steel for a softer feel, the Z 585 irons were designed with a strong SUP10 stainless steel face that is extremely thin. To help the face flex more efficiently at impact and generate more ball speed, Srixon developed an internal groove around the perimeter of the hitting area. Referred to as a Speed Groove, players cannot see it, but the company said it broadens the sweet spot and helps protect ball speed on mis-hits.

The Z 585 also was designed with a generous undercut cavity that helps pull weight down and low in the head. This helps to lower the center of gravity and increase the ball’s launch angle. At the same time, the Z 585 irons are more compact than many game-improvement irons, so they should appeal to better players who want more distance, as well as golfers who love the look of better-player irons but know they need extra forgiveness.

The Z 785 irons were designed as a better player’s cavity back, and they are also are forged from 1020 carbon steel. Featuring a slightly thinner topline and less offset than the Z 585, the Z 785 has extra mass behind the center of the hitting area to amplify feel at impact.

With a compact blade length and classic appearance, the Z 785 is less forgiving than the Z 585, but with a good swing they should allow players to hit draws, fades and control the elevation of their shots more effectively because they have less perimeter weighting.

Both the Z 585 and the Z 785 were given updated Tour V.T. sole designs. The sole of each iron has a seam that runs from heel to toe, with the leading edge and trailing edge both rising slightly. Srixon designers said this helps the irons work into and out of the turf more quickly, so golfers can maintain speed through the hitting area. As a result, the impact is more efficient.