Team USA pranked Tiger Woods with 'cold shoulder' after epic win at East Lake

The fun got underway for the Ryder Cup hours before the Team USA arrived in Paris – at least when it came to pranking Tiger Woods.

After Woods won the Tour Championship and nailed down his 80th PGA Tour victory after 1,876 days, he got a cold surprise that – thankfully – turned out to be all in jest.

Caddie Joe LaCava gave captain Jim Furyk the OK to pull off the “cold shoulder” practical joke Furyk organized with several members of Team USA.

“I ran into Jim Furyk and he said, ‘We were thinking about giving Tiger the cold shoulder like they do in baseball when the guy hits his first home run,'” LaCava told Ryder Cup Radio on Sirius/XM. “He asked, ‘Do you think Tiger will be OK with that? I was like, ‘Of course he would. He’s got a sense of humor.'”

Here’s how it went down:

“Tiger shows up about a half-hour later and is looking for some high-fives from everybody and they wouldn’t give him the time of day. They weren’t even looking at him, they all have their backs to him.”

“He’s looking at me like what’s going on? He’s not a guy who is looking for fanfare, but these are his boys. He’s looking for 11 guys to run up and give him a good hug.”

After a couple of minutes of awkward silence, the gig was up and the celebration began.

Team USA continued to bond this week in Paris.

And so did the ribbing.

Here’s what happened when Woods went left during a practice round Thursday.

JT & Jordan just trying to keep Tiger humble… (sound on) 😂 #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/bFIZlLJ7rB — PGA of America (@PGA) September 27, 2018

Ouch.