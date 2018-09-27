Thorbjorn Olesen is done fetching coffee and ready to make an impact for Euros at Ryder Cup

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Two years ago Thorbjorn Olesen drove Thomas Bjorn’s cart at the Ryder Cup. The 28-year-old Dane won’t be running any errands this week. Now a rookie on captain Bjorn’s European squad, Olesen claimed the final spot on the World Points List to earn his way onto the team.

At Hazeltine, Olesen was sent to the clubhouse to fetch coffee “more than a few times.”

“It was really, really difficult to get from the course into the clubhouse,” he said, grinning, “especially in a European cart.”

As a close friend of Bjorn’s, Olesen said it was important that he didn’t have to rely on a pick. The pair, who both live in London, take in football games and share meals on the regular.

“It meant the world that I could qualify straight in,” said Thomas, “and it would have been a really tough decision for Thomas if it wasn’t, because there were so many great players being outside.”

A five-time winner on the European Tour, Olesen took one of the more popular pictures at Wednesday night’s gala at the Palace of Versailles, posing with all the European wives.

“Obviously here on my own this week,” he said. “The guys said it’s a tradition. Obviously I had to jump in there and take that beautiful picture.”