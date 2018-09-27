VIDEO: Tiger Woods gets standing ovation at Ryder Cup opening ceremony

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

2018 Ryder Cup

Tiger Woods commands a crowd, as his triumph at East Lake reminded us so vividly.

The adoration is not stilted by geography.

When players on the U.S. team were being announced during Thursday’s Ryder Cup opening ceremony in France, there was some sporty applause (and a cheeky smattering of boos toward Patrick Reed).

But when Woods got up, the reception could’ve made one wonder if this was indeed a road Ryder Cup for the U.S. after all.

Watch for yourself:

Of course, don’t expect this type of reception when Woods actually gets into action Friday.

But it’s a nice reminder that Woods remains the needle in golf.

