A Tiger-Reed Ryder Cup pairing? They're reportedly playing alternate shot Thursday

The split of Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed seems more and more likely by the minute.

Tiger Woods and Reed are playing with Spieth and Justin Thomas in Thursday’s practice at the Ryder Cup. This marks the third straight day that Woods and Reed have played together at Le Golf National.

And as Golf.com’s Dylan Dethier reports, Woods and Reed played alternate shot on the front nine while Spieth and Thomas also had their own alternate shot going. Dethier notes that it wasn’t strict alternate shot the whole time, but that it was played a good deal.

Considering this tournament includes two sessions of foursomes (alternate shot), this seems to be a pretty telling indication that Woods/Reed and Spieth/Thomas will be pairings – at the very least in that format.

Maybe these will be the duos in four-balls as well. We’ll know soon, as the pairings for the Friday morning four-balls will be announced at the opening ceremony, which commences Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.

Oh, and Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau seems likely to be a pairing as well.

Photo from today of Phil Mickelson using what appears to be Bridgestone Tour B X. Only one player on the team uses that particular model: Bryson DeChambeau. Potential foursomes pairing? pic.twitter.com/7bmaDeNTXy — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) September 26, 2018

It’s all intrigue for now. The guessing, though, will end soon.

