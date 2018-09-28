Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2018 Ryder Cup: Friday afternoon foursomes pairings, tee times

Here are the tee times and pairings for Friday afternoon’s foursomes session for the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris. The U.S. leads 3-1 after the morning four-ball matches. (Note: all times Eastern.)

Foursomes

  • Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson (Europe) vs. Rickie Fowler/Dustin Johnson (U.S.), 7:50 a.m.
  • Rory McIlroy/Ian Poulter (Europe) vs. Webb Simpson/Bubba Watson (U.S.), 8:05 a.m.
  • Sergio Garcia/Alex Noren (Europe) vs. Phil Mickelson/Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.), 8:20 a.m.
  • Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) vs. Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (U.S.), 8:35 a.m.

