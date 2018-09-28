Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2018 Ryder Cup In Photos: Blue Wave overwhelms Team USA in foursomes

Friday began with Team USA surging at Ryder Cup play. The Americans took a 3-1 lead after four-ball play early in the day. But the Europeans soared in the afternoon and – for the first time – swept the USA 4-0 in foursomes play.

The result was a 5-3 European lead, leaving the challengers just 9.5 points away from taking the Ryder Cup from the USA.

Here is a look at the day in photos:

Brooks Koepka of the United States signs a glove and gives it to a lady who was hit by the ball on the sixth during the morning four-ball matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.

