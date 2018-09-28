2018 Ryder Cup: Saturday morning four-balls expert picks

Here are the Golfweek staff’s expert picks for Saturday morning’s four-balls session of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris.

Geoff Shackelford

U.S. 3, Europe 1

Match 1: Brooks Koepka/Tony Finau (U.S.) def. Rory McIlroy/Sergio Garcia, 1 up

In a carbon copy of their Day 1 session, Koepka and Finau rally late, this time to tie McIlroy playing with his third partner in three sessions.

Match 2: Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler (U.S.) def. Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton, 2 up

Johnson and Fowler are working in their best medium again and will win as they did Friday.

Match 3: Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed, 3 up

Europe’s new star team is too much for Tiger and Reed. Again.

Match 4: Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (U.S.) def. Ian Poulter/Jon Rahm, 2 up

The duo regroups from their foursomes pummeling, with Spieth continuing to putt like his old self.

Alistair Tait

Europe 3, U.S. 1

Match 1: Rory McIlroy/Sergio Garcia (Europe) def. Brooks Koepka/Tony Finau, 2 and 1

Rory’s bad match is out of the way and Garcia’s inspired. The American duo got lucky on day one. They won’t get lucky again.

Match 2: Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler (U.S.) def. Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton, 4 and 3

The Casey–Hatton pairing is the surprise Euro pairing on day 2. They didn’t sparkle on day one and will be no match for the American pair.

Match 3: Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed, 1 up

Molinari-Fleetwood are Europe’s strongest, most consistent pairing and will just prevail in this one.

Match 4: Ian Poulter/Jon Rahm (Europe) def. Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth, 2 and 1

Rahm will be champing at the bit to make amends for his Day 1 loss. Poulter’s just the one to get the best out of him.

Beth Ann Nichols

Europe 3, U.S. 1

Match 1: Rory McIlroy/Sergio Garcia Brooks def. Brooks Koepka/Tony Finau, 2 up

McIlroy/Garcia leave Friday evening pumped for more while this American duo could no nothing but watch a disaster unfold. Finau will need more luck to get his second point.

Match 2: Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler def. Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton, 3 and 2

Too much firepower here for the Euros. Johnson carries Americans to victory.

Match 3: Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood def. Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed, 1 up

It’ll be close, but at this point it’s hard to bet against a seemingly ideal partnership. The nod goes to momentum.

Match 4: Ian Poulter/Jon Rahm def. Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth, 1 up

Could there be a more emotional pairing for the Euros? These two might get off the ground when they celebrate a hard-fought win.

Dan Kilbridge

U.S. 3, Europe 1

Match 1: Sergio Garcia/Rory McIlroy (Europe) def. Brooks Koepka/Tony Finau, 2 and 1

Koepka and FInau suffer a letdown after their big upset Friday morning as Rory and Sergio rile the crowd up early and often.

Match 2: Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler (U.S.) def. Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton, 4 and 3

This is the far better format for the DJ/Rickie tandem and they put up the first point of the day yet again.

Match 3: Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed (U.S.) def. Tommy Fleetwood/Francesco Molinari, 1 up

Europe’s top Friday pairing starts hot again, but Woods and Reed flip the momentum late to settle the score.

Match 4: Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (U.S.) def. Ian Poulter/Jon Rahm, 1 up

The most entertaining match of the week comes down to the end, but the Americans will their way to another close win and make it 6-6 to bounce back from the Friday afternoon thrashing.

Gerry Ahern

U.S. 3.5, Europe 0.5

Match 1: Brooks Koepka/Tony Finau (U.S.) def. Rory McIlroy/Sergio Garcia, 2 and 1

The U.S. gets back on the board behind the guys who rallied late on Day 1. Garcia struggles with flatstick.

Match 2: Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) halve Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler

Fowler comes out smoking, but an emotional Hatton wills the Euros back into it.

Match 3: Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed (U.S.) def. Jon Rahm/Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood, 1 up

Captain America finds his form and Woods pitches in with late birdies.

Match 4: Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (U.S.) def. Ian Poulter/John Rahm, 2 and 1

No longer a Ryder Cup newbie, Thomas takes charge of the match on the back nine.

Brentley Romine

Europe 3, U.S. 1

Match 1: Rory McIlroy/Sergio Garcia (Europe) def. Tony Finau/Brooks Koepka (U.S.), 1 up

McIlroy isn’t on the top of his game, but Garcia played brilliantly alongside Alex Noren on Friday afternoon. Finau and Koepka sprayed it a little on Friday morning, so they are beatable.

Match 2: Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) def. Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler (U.S.), 1 up

Casey came alive late on Friday morning and Hatton’s ability to make putts will earn them a close win.

Match 3: Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed (U.S.) def. Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe), 3 and 2

Woods and Reed get their revenge on Molinari and Fleetwood, who played unbelievable against them Friday morning in this format.

Match 4: Ian Poulter/Jon Rahm (Europe) def. Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (U.S.), 2 and 1

Rahm probably deserved to play in foursomes on Friday, but it’s hard to argue with the team result. Poulter showed some vintage form and I think he’ll continue to hole putts and putt pressure on Spieth and Thomas, who looked shaky on Friday afternoon.

Kevin Casey

U.S. 2, Europe 2

Match 1: Tony Finau/Brooks Koepka (U.S.) def. Rory McIlroy/Sergio Garcia (Europe), 3 and 2

One match doesn’t prove Garcia’s strong form is back. I’m still not convinced, and McIlroy’s still not on his full game, but I liked what I saw from Koepka and Finau on Friday morning.

Match 2: Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler (U.S.) def. Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe), 1 up

Think this one will come down to the wire but that Johnson and Fowler will be able to fight this one out.

Match 3: Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed (U.S.) def., 4 and 3

This European duo is only gaining momentum and I actually think they will play their best yet Saturday morning. Woods and Reed will be victims of running into that buzzsaw.

Match 4: Ian Poulter/Jon Rahm (Europe) def. Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (U.S.), 2 and 1

I think this will be a well played match, but the Europeans will bring out a bit more firepower.