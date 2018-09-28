2018 Ryder Cup: U.S. takes 3-1 lead after morning four-balls

Here is a recap of Friday morning’s four-balls session at the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, which saw the U.S. take a 3-1 lead:

Brooks Koepka/Tony Finau (U.S.) def.

Justin Rose/Jon Rahm, 1 up

The Europeans led nearly the entire way in this one, but in a match that feature three chip-ins to win holes and a crazy lucky break on the 16th hole, the Americans stole a 1-up victory in the end. Rose birdied the opening hole to give Europe an early lead, and then after a Finau chip-in eagle at the par-4 sixth, birdied No. 7 to regain the lead. Rahm added a big birdie at the par-3 eighth to stretch the lead to 2 up, but Koepka chipped in for birdie at the par-3 11th. Finally, it was Rose chipping in at the par-4 12th. Then came that lucky break, as Finau’s tee shot at the par-3 16th hit the wooden reinforcement, avoiding the water and bouncing to about 4 feet. Finau birdied to square the match, paving the way for Koepka’s winning par on the par-4 18th after Rose’s approach found the water and Rahm missed a 15-footer for par. With so many Americans playing well, Koepka and Finau could rest this afternoon. Rose and Rahm, on the other hand, could go back out with different partners.