2018 Ryder Cup: U.S. takes 3-1 lead after morning four-balls

Here is a recap of Friday morning’s four-balls session at the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, which saw the U.S. take a 3-1 lead:
Brooks Koepka/Tony Finau (U.S.) def.
Justin Rose/Jon Rahm, 1 up
The Europeans led nearly the entire way in this one, but in a match that feature three chip-ins to win holes and a crazy lucky break on the 16th hole, the Americans stole a 1-up victory in the end. Rose birdied the opening hole to give Europe an early lead, and then after a Finau chip-in eagle at the par-4 sixth, birdied No. 7 to regain the lead. Rahm added a big birdie at the par-3 eighth to stretch the lead to 2 up, but Koepka chipped in for birdie at the par-3 11th. Finally, it was Rose chipping in at the par-4 12th. Then came that lucky break, as Finau’s tee shot at the par-3 16th hit the wooden reinforcement, avoiding the water and bouncing to about 4 feet. Finau birdied to square the match, paving the way for Koepka’s winning par on the par-4 18th after Rose’s approach found the water and Rahm missed a 15-footer for par. With so many Americans playing well, Koepka and Finau could rest this afternoon. Rose and Rahm, on the other hand, could go back out with different partners.
Comments