2018 Ryder Cup: Friday afternoon foursomes picks

Play is underway in Friday afternoon foursomes play at the Ryder Cup. Here are the Golfweek expert picks for what to expect.
Beth Ann Nichols
Europe 3, USA 1
Match 1: Dustin Johnson-Rickie Fowler def. Henrik Stenson-Justin Rose, 1 up
Johnson poured it on late in the four-ball session for big win. Americans riding high.
Match 2: Rory McIlroy-Ian Poulter def. Bubba Watson-Webb Simpson, 2 up
McIlroy didn’t make a birdie in the opening session but will come alive with fiery Poulter by his side.
Match 3: Sergio Garcia-Alex Noren def. Phil Mickelson-Bryson DeChambeau, 1 up
Many thought a struggling Mickelson wouldn’t play at all Friday. Americans will struggle to find consistency.
Match 4: Francesco Molinari-Tommy Fleetwood def. Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth, 1 up
Did you see Fleetwood out there? Won’t see many mistakes from this Euro duo.
Geoff Shackelford
Europe 3 1/2, USA 1/2
Match 1: Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler (U.S.) halve Henrik Stenson/Justin Rose (Europe)
A fantastic ballstriking duel but just as Johnson and Fowler seem ready to prevail, Rose hits a clutch iron shot at 18 to get the halve.
Match 2: Rory McIlroy/Ian Poulter (Europe) def. Webb Simpson/Bubba Watson, 4 and 3
Poulter works his magic by reinvigorating McIlroy while Simpson tries to keep Bubba’s spirit up on a course setup not suited to Watson’s artistry.
Match 3: Sergio Garcia/Alex Noren (Europe) defeat Phil Mickelson/Bryson DeChambeau, 2 up
Those old lovebirds Phil and Sergio are reunited again but it’s the rookies who shine in this back and forth match.
Match 4: Tommy Fleetwood/Francesco Molinari def. Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (U.S.), 2 up
Spieth keeps making everything he looks at and Thomas keeps them in play enough but Molinari/Fleetwood are just too strong after their win over Tiger and Reed.
Gerry Ahern
U.S. 3, Europe 1
Match 1: Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler (U.S.) def. Henrik Stenson/Justin Rose, 2 and 1
DJ and Rickie keep rolling to pile on another point for the Americans.
Match 2: Rory McIlroy/Ian Poulter (Europe) def. Bubba Watson/Webb Simpson, 2 and 1.
Poulter comes off the bench and McIlroy gets going after a dreadful morning session
Match 3: Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) def. Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren, 1 up
DeChambeau delivers the U.S. squad with strong putting. Sergio struggles.
Match 4: Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (U.S.) def. Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, 1 up
Thomas comes up big for the Americans after a sleepy morning and breaks the Euros hearts.
Kevin Casey
U.S. 3, Europe 1
Match 1: Dustin Johnson-Rickie Fowler def. Henrik Stenson-Justin Rose, 4 and 3
DJ-Rickie was unflappable in four-balls. Rose is formidable but is hampered by Stenson’s struggles.
Match 2: Bubba Watson-Webb Simpson def. Rory McIlroy-Ian Poulter, 5 and 4
Don’t care how much firepower Poulter has, McIlroy looked awful in four-balls and the Americans will pounce.
Match 3: Phil Mickelson-Bryson DeChambeau def. Sergio Garcia-Alex Noren, 1 up
Mickelson will probably struggle, but DeChambeau will carry this team past on a layout well-suited to his game.
Match 4: Francesco Molinari-Tommy Fleetwood def. Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth, 3 and 2
This may be Europe’s strongest team at this point, and they’ll be fired up to take down this star American duo.
Alistair Tait
Europe 2.5, USA 1.5
Dan Kilbridge
Match 1: Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler (U.S.) def. Henrik Stenson/Justin Rose 2 and 1
The strongest American duo from the morning session stays on a roll as it looks like Fowler has finally found a solid Ryder Cup partner.
Match 2: Rory McIlroy/Ian Poulter (Europe) def. Bubba Watson/Webb Simpson, 3 and 2
Two of Europe’s biggest leaders step up while Bubba Watson struggles off the bench.
Match 3: Sergio Garcia/Alex Noren (Europe) def. Phil Mickelson/Bryson DeChambeau, 1 up
Noren won the French Open earlier this summer and his experience comes up big.
Match 4: Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (U.S.) def. Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood, 5 and 4
Fleetwood’s putter cools off and a new American power duo emerges with their second point of the day.