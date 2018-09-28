2018 Ryder Cup: Friday afternoon foursomes picks

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 28: Spectators during the morning fourball matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 28, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Play is underway in Friday afternoon foursomes play at the Ryder Cup. Here are the Golfweek expert picks for what to expect.

Beth Ann Nichols

Europe 3, USA 1

Match 1: Dustin Johnson-Rickie Fowler def. Henrik Stenson-Justin Rose, 1 up
Johnson poured it on late in the four-ball session for big win. Americans riding high.

Match 2: Rory McIlroy-Ian Poulter def. Bubba Watson-Webb Simpson, 2 up
McIlroy didn’t make a birdie in the opening session but will come alive with fiery Poulter by his side.

Match 3: Sergio Garcia-Alex Noren def. Phil Mickelson-Bryson DeChambeau, 1 up
Many thought a struggling Mickelson wouldn’t play at all Friday. Americans will struggle to find consistency.

Match 4: Francesco Molinari-Tommy Fleetwood def. Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth, 1 up
Did you see Fleetwood out there? Won’t see many mistakes from this Euro duo.

Geoff Shackelford

Europe 3 1/2,  USA 1/2

Match 1: Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler (U.S.) halve Henrik Stenson/Justin Rose (Europe)
A fantastic ballstriking duel but just as Johnson and Fowler seem ready to prevail, Rose hits a clutch iron shot at 18 to get the halve. 

Match 2: Rory McIlroy/Ian Poulter (Europe) def. Webb Simpson/Bubba Watson, 4 and 3
Poulter works his magic by reinvigorating McIlroy while Simpson tries to keep Bubba’s spirit up on a course setup not suited to Watson’s artistry.

Match 3: Sergio Garcia/Alex Noren (Europe) defeat Phil Mickelson/Bryson DeChambeau, 2 up
Those old lovebirds Phil and Sergio are reunited again but it’s the rookies who shine in this back and forth match.

Match 4: Tommy Fleetwood/Francesco Molinari def. Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (U.S.), 2 up
Spieth keeps making everything he looks at and Thomas keeps them in play enough but Molinari/Fleetwood are just too strong after their win over Tiger and Reed.

Gerry Ahern

U.S. 3, Europe 1

Match 1: Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler (U.S.) def. Henrik Stenson/Justin Rose, 2 and 1
DJ and Rickie keep rolling to pile on another point for the Americans.

Match 2: Rory McIlroy/Ian Poulter (Europe) def. Bubba Watson/Webb Simpson,  2 and 1.
Poulter comes off the bench and McIlroy gets going after a dreadful morning session

Match 3: Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) def. Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren, 1 up
DeChambeau delivers the U.S. squad with strong putting. Sergio struggles.

Match 4: Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (U.S.) def. Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, 1 up
Thomas comes up big for the Americans after a sleepy morning and breaks the Euros hearts.

Kevin Casey

U.S. 3, Europe 1

Match 1: Dustin Johnson-Rickie Fowler def. Henrik Stenson-Justin Rose, 4 and 3
DJ-Rickie was unflappable in four-balls. Rose is formidable but is hampered by Stenson’s struggles.

Match 2: Bubba Watson-Webb Simpson def. Rory McIlroy-Ian Poulter, 5 and 4
Don’t care how much firepower Poulter has, McIlroy looked awful in four-balls and the Americans will pounce.

Match 3: Phil Mickelson-Bryson DeChambeau def. Sergio Garcia-Alex Noren, 1 up
Mickelson will probably struggle, but DeChambeau will carry this team past on a layout well-suited to his game.

Match 4: Francesco Molinari-Tommy Fleetwood def. Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth, 3 and 2
This may be Europe’s strongest team at this point, and they’ll be fired up to take down this star American duo.

Alistair Tait

Europe 2.5, USA 1.5

 

Match 1: Dustin Johnson-Rickie Fowler halve with Henrik Stenson-Justin Rose
Rose was unlucky to lose his morning four-ball match alongside Rahm, and chemistry with Stenson should see a half against strong American duo.
Match 2: Bubba Watson-Webb Simpson def. Rory McIlroy-Ian Poulter 2&1
McIlroy was poor in opening session, especially off tee. Poulter has his work cut out for him.
Match 3: Sergio Garcia-Alex Noren def. Phil Mickelson-Bryson DeChambeau, 2&1
Mickelson has been struggling in practice and probably should have played opening four-balls instead of putting DeChambeau under foursomes pressure on Ryder Cup debut.
Match 4: Francesco Molinari-Tommy Fleetwood def. Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth, 1up
Best match-up of a afternoon. The Euro tandem should prove too consistent for Thomas and Spieth.

Dan Kilbridge

USA 2, Europe 2

Match 1: Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler (U.S.) def. Henrik Stenson/Justin Rose 2 and 1
The strongest American duo from the morning session stays on a roll as it looks like Fowler has finally found a solid Ryder Cup partner.

Match 2: Rory McIlroy/Ian Poulter (Europe) def. Bubba Watson/Webb Simpson, 3 and 2
Two of Europe’s biggest leaders step up while Bubba Watson struggles off the bench. 

Match 3: Sergio Garcia/Alex Noren (Europe) def. Phil Mickelson/Bryson DeChambeau, 1 up
Noren won the French Open earlier this summer and his experience comes up big. 

Match 4: Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (U.S.) def. Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood, 5 and 4
Fleetwood’s putter cools off and a new American power duo emerges with their second point of the day.

 

