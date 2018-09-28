How and when to watch the Ryder Cup Saturday on TV

Europe seized control of the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris with a sweep of the afternoon foursomes play, taking a 5-3 lead over the defending champion Americans.

The Americans have not won this event on foreign soil since 1993. The USA led 3-1 after the Friday morning fourball matches. The Europeans need nine points to win the Cup while the Americans need 11 to keep it.

Below is the TV schedule for the rest of the weekend. All times listed are Eastern. Paris is six hours ahead of New York.

Ryder Cup 2018: Tee times, TV schedule

Saturday Four-ball Pairings

2:10 a.m. : Rory McIlroy/Sergio Garcia (Europe) vs. Tony Finau/Brooks Koepka (USA)

: Rory McIlroy/Sergio Garcia (Europe) vs. Tony Finau/Brooks Koepka (USA) 2:25 a.m. : Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) vs. Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler (USA.), 8:05 a.m.

: Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) vs. Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler (USA.), 8:05 a.m. 2:40 a.m. : Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) vs. Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed (USA)

: Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) vs. Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed (USA) 2:55 a.m.: Ian Poulter/Jon Rahm (Europe) vs. Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (USA)

Afternoon matches: 7:50 a.m., 8:05 a.m., 8:20 a.m., 8:35 a.m.

TV: Golf Channel (2-3 a,m,); NBC (3 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Friday’s Results – Europe up, 5-3

Morning matches:

Brooks Koepka – Tony Finau (USA) Def. Justin Rose – Jon Rahm (Europe)

Dustin Johnson – Rickie Fowler (USA) Def. Rory McIlroy – Thorbjørn Olesen (Europe)

Jordan Spieth – Justin Thomas(USA) Def. Paul Casey – Tyrrell Hatton(Europe)

Francesco Molinari – Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) Def. Patrick Reed – Tiger Woods (USA)

Afternoon matches:

Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson (Europe) Def. Rickie Fowler/Dustin Johnson (USA)

Rory McIlroy/Ian Poulter (Europe) Def. Webb Simpson/Bubba Watson (USA)

Sergio Garcia/Alex Noren (Europe) Def. Phil Mickelson/Bryson DeChambeau (USA)

Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe)Def. Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (USA)

Sunday

Singles Matches: 6:05 a.m., 6:17 a.m., 6:29 a.m., 6:41 a.m., 6:53 a.m., 7:05 a.m., 7:17 a.m., 7:29 a.m., 7:41 a.m., 7:53 a.m., 8:05 a.m., 8:07 a.m.

Trophy presentation: 12:45-1 p.m.

TV: NBC (6 a.m. – 1 p.m.)