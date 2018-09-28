2018 Ryder Cup: Top quotes Friday from Le Golf National

Play began Friday at the Ryder Cup in France. The USA took a 3-1 lead after the morning four-ball play. The only American pairing not to prevail Friday morning was Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods.

Here are some of the more notable quotes Friday from around Le Golf National:

Rickie Fowler

On his win with Dustin Johnson: “We just played some solid golf. When one of us was out of the golf, the other guy just picked us up. We just played some solid golf. We knew that was going to be needed.”

Dustin Johnson

On his win with Rickie Fowler:”So far, so good.”

Tommy Fleetwood

On beating Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed: “With that morning round being Tiger and Patrick, that’s something to tell your kids about in the future. But whoever it was became kind of immaterial when it came time to teeing off.”

JORDAN SPIETH

On playing with Thomas in a team even for the first time: “It was great. We had a great start. Playing Ryder Cups over here are extremely fun. We were able to feed off each other. We ham and egged around this golf course extremely well. We birdied the same hole once. What a blast. I hope we can feed off it.”

BROOKS KOEPKA

On the intimidating setting around the first tee: “I don’t think anything is intimidating, because I’m here to play golf. It’s not like somebody’s about to beat my brains in.”