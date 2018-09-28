How and when to watch the 2018 Ryder Cup on TV

The 2018 Ryder Cup is underway at Le Golf National near Paris and the morning matches are set.

The defending champions of Team USA will face their European counterparts over three days. The Americans have not won this event on foreign soil since 1993. The USA led 3-1 after the Friday morning fourball matches.

Below is the TV schedule for the rest of the weekend. All times listed are Eastern. Paris is six hours ahead of New York.

Ryder Cup 2018: Tee times, TV schedule

Friday – USA up, 3-1

Morning matches:

Brooks Koepka – Tony Finau Def. Justin Rose – Jon Rahm

Dustin Johnson – Rickie Fowler Def. Rory McIlroy – Thorbjørn Olesen

Jordan Spieth – Justin Thomas Def. Paul Casey – Tyrrell Hatton

Francesco Molinari – Tommy Fleetwood Def. Patrick Reed – Tiger Woods

Afternoon matches:

7:50 a.m.: Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson (Europe) vs. Rickie Fowler/Dustin Johnson (U.S.)

8:05 a.m.: Rory McIlroy/Ian Poulter (Europe) vs. Webb Simpson/Bubba Watson (U.S.)

8:20 a.m.: Sergio Garcia/Alex Noren (Europe) vs. Phil Mickelson/Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.)

8:35 a.m.: Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) vs. Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (U.S.)

TV: Golf Channel (2 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Saturday

Morning matches: 2:10 a.m., 2:25 a.m., 2:40 a.m., 2:55 a.m.

Afternoon matches: 7:50 a.m., 8:05 a.m., 8:20 a.m., 8:35 a.m.

TV: Golf Channel (2-3 a,m,); NBC (3 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Sunday

Singles Matches: 6:05 a.m., 6:17 a.m., 6:29 a.m., 6:41 a.m., 6:53 a.m., 7:05 a.m., 7:17 a.m., 7:29 a.m., 7:41 a.m., 7:53 a.m., 8:05 a.m., 8:07 a.m.

Trophy presentation: 12:45-1 p.m.

TV: NBC (6 a.m. – 1 p.m.)