The Americans are now looking to rebound Saturday at the Ryder Cup after being swept in afternoon foursomes play.

The pairings for Saturday morning play are set. Here are the odd for each morning matchup, according to Jeff Sherman, Las Vegas SuperBook vice president and oddsmaker for golfodds.com.

Day 2 Four-balls ODDS

Match 1

Tony Finau/Brooks Koepka (Even)

Rory McIlroy/Sergio Garcia (-120)

Match 2

Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler (-160)

Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton (+140)

Match 3

Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed (+105)

Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood (-125)

March 4

Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (-125)

Ian Poulter/Jon Rahm (+105)

Meanwhile, the USA was a limited favorite heading into the event. Here’s a look at the current money line:

Odds To Lift Trophy

Team USA (+140)

Team Europe (-160)

Odds to win (3-way result)

Team USA (+175)

Team Europe (-160)

Tie: +1000

The Europeans need 9.5 points to clinch the cup, while the USA needs 11 points over the next two days to retain it.