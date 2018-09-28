Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Europe just registered most lopsided session win in Ryder Cup history

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 28: Rory McIlroy of Europe and Bubba Watson of the United States during the afternoon foursome matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 28, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Europe just registered most lopsided session win in Ryder Cup history

2018 Ryder Cup

Europe just registered most lopsided session win in Ryder Cup history

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Here’s a stat Team USA’s super-secret analytics team probably won’t be sharing: the American team’s 4-0 afternoon foursomes loss to Europe is the most one-sided session in the history of the Ryder Cup.

As compiled by Golfweek’s Rich Skyzinski, since Ryder Cup matches have been decided by 18 holes, Europe played the fewest number of holes in a session to claim their 4-0 sweep and take a 5-3 lead into Saturday’s session.

Here are the fewest number of holes played in a 4-0 sweep:

No.  Year Team
68 1987 Europe
68 1967 USA
65 1981 USA
65 1971 USA
65 1989  Europe
64 1963  Europe
63 1975  Europe
63 2016  Europe
60 2018  Europe

, , 2018 Ryder Cup

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home