Europe just registered most lopsided session win in Ryder Cup history

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Here’s a stat Team USA’s super-secret analytics team probably won’t be sharing: the American team’s 4-0 afternoon foursomes loss to Europe is the most one-sided session in the history of the Ryder Cup.

As compiled by Golfweek’s Rich Skyzinski, since Ryder Cup matches have been decided by 18 holes, Europe played the fewest number of holes in a session to claim their 4-0 sweep and take a 5-3 lead into Saturday’s session.

Here are the fewest number of holes played in a 4-0 sweep: