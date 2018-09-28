Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

WATCH Jordan Spieth light up front nine on way to big lead at Ryder Cup

@RyderCupUSA

WATCH Jordan Spieth light up front nine on way to big lead at Ryder Cup

2018 Ryder Cup

WATCH Jordan Spieth light up front nine on way to big lead at Ryder Cup

That Jordan Spieth mojo is back!

We’re still on the front nine of Friday four-balls at the Ryder Cup and yet Spieth has already applied so much magic.

Here he is nearly holing out for eagle to start his week:

That eventual birdie would give him and Justin Thomas a 1-up lead on Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton. Two holes later, Spieth made a 10-footer for birdie to ensure a halve (although Thomas was only a couple of feet from the cup).

Still, it was the start of his putter really getting hot.

On the following hole, Spieth would drain a lengthy par putt to halve. He then topped that by burying a 25-footer for birdie and a 2-up lead.

And he wasn’t done!

Spieth chipped to a foot at the drivable par-4 sixth for a birdie to keep the U.S. 2 up. At the following hole with a birdie chip to win the hole, well…

Incredible stuff, Jordan. Already 3 up and so much entertainment. What a start!

, , , 2018 Ryder Cup

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home