WATCH Jordan Spieth light up front nine on way to big lead at Ryder Cup

That Jordan Spieth mojo is back!

We’re still on the front nine of Friday four-balls at the Ryder Cup and yet Spieth has already applied so much magic.

Here he is nearly holing out for eagle to start his week:

Oh my goodness, Mr. Spieth. That was really close.#GoUSA pic.twitter.com/sPuGjDCXWK — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 28, 2018

That eventual birdie would give him and Justin Thomas a 1-up lead on Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton. Two holes later, Spieth made a 10-footer for birdie to ensure a halve (although Thomas was only a couple of feet from the cup).

Still, it was the start of his putter really getting hot.

On the following hole, Spieth would drain a lengthy par putt to halve. He then topped that by burying a 25-footer for birdie and a 2-up lead.

Jordan Spieth out here just being Jordan Spieth.👊#GoUSA pic.twitter.com/lJIL7vNloH — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 28, 2018

And he wasn’t done!

Spieth chipped to a foot at the drivable par-4 sixth for a birdie to keep the U.S. 2 up. At the following hole with a birdie chip to win the hole, well…

Another hole. Another birdie for Spieth. Thomas/Spieth move to 3-up. #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/Vwj5eZOngl — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 28, 2018

Incredible stuff, Jordan. Already 3 up and so much entertainment. What a start!