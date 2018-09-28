Live blog: 2018 Ryder Cup, Friday afternoon foursomes

The U.S. got off to a hot start Friday morning at Le Golf National, taking a 3-1 lead after the opening four-ball session of the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed will be among those sitting in Friday afternoon’s foursomes, but there is still plenty of firepower on the course. We’ll track each match, hole by hole, as they play out in Paris:

Match 3 – Hole No. 1: Sergio Garcia/Alex Noren (EUR) vs. Bryson DeChambeau/Phil Mickelson (USA)

It’s a simple two-putt par for the Americans after Mickelson gets a break off the tee as his ball veered left but came up short of a hazard. Garcia had a 25-footer for birdie on-line, but it hit the right side of the cup and violently lipped out. Halved in pars.

All Square thru 1

Match 1 – Hole No. 3: Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson (EUR) vs. Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler (USA)

Stenson missing a golden opportunity, as he had a 6-footer for birdie to win the hole but he pulled it and it went over the left edge. This one is halved in pars instead.

All Square thru 3

Match 2 – Hole No. 2: Rory McIlroy/Ian Poulter (EUR) vs. Bubba Watson/Webb Simpson (USA)

Simpson with a great tee shot to about 25 feet here. McIlroy’s was way worse, as this finishes in the right greenside bunker. Luckily for him, he has Poulter … who almost holes the bunker shot. Instead, it’s a tap-in par. Watson lags U.S. birdie putt close and this one is halved in pars.

U.S. leads, 1 up thru 2

Match 2 – Hole No. 1: Rory McIlroy/Ian Poulter (EUR) vs. Bubba Watson/Webb Simpson (USA)

An awful start for the Euros, as Poulter pulls his opening tee shot in the water. McIlroy then puts the third shot approach just right of the green. Watson, meanwhile, finds the fairway and Simpson knocks the approach to 25 feet. Watson almost drains the birdie putt, but this hits the lips and goes 2 feet by. Poulter chips the Euros’ par effort 3 feet by, and with Watson in tight for par, the hole is conceded.

U.S. leads, 1 up thru 1

Match 1 – Hole No. 2: Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson (EUR) vs. Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler (USA)

Fowler and Stenson both dump their tee shots into the right greenside bunker. Rose then blasts out to 8 feet. Johnson, with a tougher shot off a downhill lie, has this one run about 20 feet past. Fowler can’t get the putt to drop. Stenson’s par putt to win the hole is very tentative and comes up short and right. The hole is halved in bogeys.

All Square thru 2

Match 1 – Hole No. 1: Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson (EUR) vs. Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler (USA)

OK, we’re onto the alternate shot format. Fowler hits a nice approach in here about 20 feet below the cup while Stenson puts his out to the right of the green. Rose chips about 5 feet past. Johnson’s try at birdie from 20 feet just comes up short and the Americans par. Stenson rolls in the Euros’ par putt to halve the opening hole.

All Square thru 1