Live blog: 2018 Ryder Cup, Friday four-balls

After much anticipation, the 2018 Ryder Cup has finally arrived.

The U.S. hasn’t won a Ryder Cup on foreign soil in 25 years, but the Americans will look to change that at Le Golf National near Paris. The Europeans will try to maintain its dominance at home with five rookies.

The action gets started Friday morning at 2:10 a.m. Eastern with four four-ball matches, and we’ll track each match, hole by hole:

Match 1 – Hole No. 2: Justin Rose/Jon Rahm (EUR) vs. Tony Finau/Brooks Koepka (USA)

Three of the four guys are on the green at the par-3 second, the only exception being Rose, who missed just in the right rough. Koepka has a 10-footer for birdie, but just misses left. Hole is halved with pars.

Europe leads, 1 up thru 2



Match 2 – Hole No. 1: Rory McIlroy/Thorbjorn Olesen (EUR) vs. Rickie Fowler/Dustin Johnson (USA)

Fowler finds the rough with his opening tee ball, but DJ goes iron and fades it into the fairway. Olesen splashes left, so it will be up to McIlroy who hits the fairway. DJ stuffs his approach to a few feet, easily the best of the four. McIlroy will have about a 20-footer for birdie. Rory misses, but so does DJ. Wow.

All square thru 1

Match 1 – Hole No. 1: Justin Rose/Jon Rahm (EUR) vs. Tony Finau/Brooks Koepka (USA)

The sun is finally out and we’re ready to go on the first tee. What a scene. Finau goes first and comes about 3 inches short of depositing an iron shot in the water left. Koepka, Rose and Rahm all find the fairway. Finau can only punch it down the fairway, but Koepka gives the U.S. a chance by hitting it to 12 feet. Rahm is in similar range while Rose is tight. Finau bogey, Koepka misses right and Rose wins the hole for the Europeans with birdie.

Europe leads, 1 up thru 1