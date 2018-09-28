Oklahoma State, Oklahoma dominate in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

The state of Oklahoma continues to dominate.
Oklahoma State, which earned its 11th national title this spring, began the 2018-19 season a unanimous No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll. The Cowboys lost that unanimous label in the release of Friday’s updated rankings but have kept the No. 1 spot for the eighth straight ranking.
Right behind is rival Oklahoma, the 2017 NCAA champions, as the Sooners sit at No. 2 with the aid of four first-place votes. Fifth-ranked Tennessee, which has won its first two events of the season, earned three first-place votes.
Here are the polls for Divisions I, II, and III, NAIA and NJCAA Divisions I and II:
Division I
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Oklahoma State (15)
|540
|1
|2
|Oklahoma (4)
|509
|3
|3
|Alabama
|439
|2
|4
|Georgia Tech
|435
|7
|5
|Tennessee (3)
|402
|NR
|6
|Texas A&M
|393
|4
|7
|USC
|351
|20
|8
|Texas
|336
|10
|9
|Duke
|333
|18
|10
|Georgia
|302
|NR
|11
|Arizona State
|283
|19
|12
|LSU
|236
|9
|13
|Clemson
|229
|13
|14
|Auburn
|223
|6
|15
|California
|210
|11
|16
|Vanderbilt
|209
|5
|17
|Illinois
|167
|16
|18
|UNLV
|166
|23
|19
|Arkansas
|162
|17
|20
|Stanford
|145
|11
|21
|SMU
|122
|NR
|22
|South Carolina
|114
|NR
|23
|Louisville
|108
|NR
|24
|Baylor
|99
|14
|25
|Texas Tech
|83
|15
Dropped from ranking: Florida (8), Florida State (25), North Carolina (22), UCLA (21), Wake Forest (24)
Others receiving votes: Florida, 79; Wake Forest, 65; Penn State, 49; UCF, 35; Arkansas State, 33; Ole Miss, 33; College of Charleston, 31; North Florida, 29; UCLA, 28; Marquette, 27; North Carolina, 24; Iowa, 21; Florida State, 15; Washington, 15; Virginia, 14; North Carolina State, 13; Maryland, 7; Michigan State, 7; Oregon, 7; Colorado, 6; South Florida, 5; Colorado State, 4; Kent State, 3; Pepperdine, 2; Illinois State, 1; Kentucky, 1
Division II
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Barry (13)
|416
|3
|2
|Florida Southern
|379
|4
|3
|Lynn
|313
|2
|4
|Saint Leo
|312
|9
|5
|Nova Southeastern
|299
|6
|6
|Florida Tech
|285
|5
|7
|West Florida (4)
|274
|1
|8
|Carson-Newman (1)
|245
|16
|9
|South Carolina-Aiken
|234
|7
|10
|Arkansas Tech
|198
|11
|11
|Indianapolis
|193
|16
|12
|Chico State
|176
|15
|13
|Rollins
|158
|14
|14
|Western Washington (1)
|157
|NR
|15
|St. Marys (Texas)
|155
|21
|16
|Lindenwood
|145
|NR
|17
|Lincoln Memorial
|141
|10
|18
|Young Harris
|138
|25
|19
|Lander
|134
|20
|20
|Newberry
|127
|12
|21
|Limestone
|125
|8
|22
|Valdosta State
|108
|NR
|23
|Central Missouri
|99
|23
|24
|Grand Valley State
|82
|21
|25
|Oklahoma Christian
|79
|NR
Dropped from ranking: CSU Monterey Bay (19), Colorado-Colorado Springs (18), Columbus State (13), Lee (24)
Others receiving votes: Montevallo, 77; CSU Monterey Bay, 75; Columbus State, 75; Lee, 75; St. Edward’s, 63; Colorado-Colorado Springs, 59; Sonoma State, 59; Midwestern State, 57; Wingate, 52; Washburn, 51; Tampa, 41; Northeastern State, 39; Flagler, 37; Barton, 35; Central Oklahoma, 32; Wayne State (Mich.), 32; Georgia College, 27; Missouri-St. Louis, 26; Regis, 23; Simon Fraser, 23; Southeastern Oklahoma State, 20; CSU East Bay, 19; Ferris State, 18; Belmont Abbey, 16; Coker, 16; Delta State, 14; Colorado Mesa, 13; Rogers State, 13; Henderson State, 12; Christian Brothers, 11; Southern Arkansas, 11; IUP, 10; North Georgia, 9; Hillsdale, 8; North Greenville, 8; Trevecca Nazarene, 8; Anderson (S.C.), 6; Texas A&M Commerce, 6; Texas A&M International, 5; Colorado State-Pueblo, 4; Findlay, 4; Lenoir Rhyne, 4; Bellarmine, 3; CSU San Bernardino, 2; Georgia Southwestern State, 2; Maryville, 2; Mount Olive, 2; Palm Beach Atlantic, 2; Lubbock Christian, 1; Malone, 1; McKendree, 1; Stanislaus State, 1
Division III
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Emory (10)
|437
|2
|2
|Methodist (8)
|426
|1
|3
|Huntingdon
|395
|3
|4
|Wittenberg
|367
|11
|5
|Illinois Wesleyan
|356
|7
|5
|Washington and Lee
|356
|5
|7
|Guilford
|314
|4
|8
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|309
|6
|9
|Hope
|248
|9
|10
|Rhodes
|245
|15
|11
|Carnegie Mellon
|219
|24
|12
|Southwestern (Texas)
|190
|13
|13
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|177
|10
|14
|Concordia (Texas)
|157
|8
|15
|Greensboro
|151
|12
|16
|California Lutheran
|142
|16
|17
|St. John’s (Minn.)
|134
|19
|18
|Oglethorpe
|128
|17
|19
|LaGrange
|118
|25
|20
|Transylvania
|114
|NR
|21
|Otterbein
|100
|20
|22
|Berry
|86
|NR
|23
|La Verne
|77
|22
|24
|Sewanee
|72
|18
|25
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|67
|21
Dropped from ranking: Kenyon (14), Redlands (22)
Others receiving votes: Ohio Wesleyan, 53; Kenyon, 45; Redlands, 42; Hampden-Sydney, 39; Rochester, 34; Chapman, 27; Pacific Lutheran, 22; RPI, 21; Gustavus Adolphus, 19; Centre, 18; Texas Lutheran, 15; Allegheny, 13; Trinity (Texas), 10; Webster, 10; Whitworth, 10; Willamette, 10; McDaniel, 9; St. John Fisher, 9; Trinity (Conn.), 8; Williams, 8; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 8; Mary Hardin-Baylor, 7; George Fox, 6; NYU, 5; Franklin and Marshall, 4; Maryville, 4; Piedmont, 3; Texas-Dallas, 3; Christopher Newport, 2; Calvin, 1
NAIA
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Oklahoma City (8)
|265
|1
|2
|Texas Wesleyan (1)
|259
|2
|3
|Keiser (1)
|234
|4
|4
|Coastal Georgia (1)
|229
|6
|5
|Northwestern Ohio
|197
|5
|6
|Dalton State
|181
|3
|7
|Johnson and Wales (Fla.)
|176
|7
|8
|British Columbia
|167
|13
|9
|Taylor
|146
|9
|10
|Rocky Mountain
|120
|14
|11
|Wayland Baptist
|111
|8
|12
|William Woods
|104
|10
|13
|Victoria
|103
|11
|14
|Ottawa (Ariz.)
|97
|NR
|15
|South Carolina Beaufort
|85
|12
|16
|Point
|84
|15
|17
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|83
|16
|18
|Thomas (Ga.)
|71
|23
|19
|Our Lady of the Lake
|69
|18
|20
|Cardinal Stritch
|64
|16
|21
|Park (Mo.)
|53
|19
|22
|Oregon Tech
|48
|24
|23
|William Carey
|47
|NR
|24
|Indiana Wesleyan
|44
|NR
|25
|Bellevue
|42
|NR
Dropped from ranking: Arizona Christian (20), Lindsey Wilson (21), Northwestern (Iowa) (25), William Penn (22)
Others receiving votes: Lindsey Wilson, 36; William Penn, 36; Cumberland, 28; Tennessee Wesleyan, 28; Truett-McConnell, 27; Kansas Wesleyan, 25; Mount Mercy, 25; Arizona Christian, 23; University of the Southwest, 22; Northwestern (Iowa), 21; Saint Thomas (Fla.), 20; Corban, 19; Houston-Victoria, 18; Marymount (Calif.), 17; Point Park, 17; College of Idaho, 15; Missouri Valley College, 14; Oklahoma Wesleyan, 13; Ottawa (Kan.), 12; Menlo, 11; Faulkner, 10; William Baptist, 10; Sterling, 8; The Master’s University, 7; Lewis-Clark State, 6; William Jessup, 5; Reinhardt, 4; Columbia College, 3; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 3; Holy Cross, 3; Carroll (Mont.), 2; Central Baptist, 2; Montana Tech, 1
NJCAA Division I
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Midland (3)
|48
|1
|2
|Indian Hills (2)
|40
|2
|2
|New Mexico JC
|40
|10
|4
|Iowa Western
|36
|4
|5
|Central Alabama
|32
|5
|6
|Eastern Florida State
|17
|7
|7
|Odessa
|15
|3
|8
|Western Texas
|12
|9
|9
|Ranger
|10
|NR
|10
|Dodge City
|7
|NR
|10
|Hutchinson
|7
|8
Dropped from ranking: McLennan (6), Wallace State (10)
Others receiving votes: Wallace State, 6; McLennan, 5
NJCAA Division II
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|South Mountain (3)
|66
|2
|2
|Mississippi Gulf Coast (3)
|65
|1
|3
|Kirkwood CC
|44
|7
|4
|Tyler JC
|43
|5
|5
|Meridian
|40
|2
|6
|Murray State (Okla.) (1)
|38
|6
|7
|Parkland CC
|27
|4
|8
|Walters State JC
|15
|9
|9
|Mesa
|13
|8
|10
|Black Hawk CC
|11
|NR
Dropped from ranking: Abraham Baldwin (10)
Others receiving votes: Southeast CC, 6; Copiah-Lincoln, 5; Des Moines Area, 5; Rend Lake CC, 4; Abraham Baldwin, 2; North Central Missouri College, 1
