Oklahoma State, Oklahoma dominate in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State, Oklahoma dominate in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State, Oklahoma dominate in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

The state of Oklahoma continues to dominate.

Oklahoma State, which earned its 11th national title this spring, began the 2018-19 season a unanimous No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll. The Cowboys lost that unanimous label in the release of Friday’s updated rankings but have kept the No. 1 spot for the eighth straight ranking.

Right behind is rival Oklahoma, the 2017 NCAA champions, as the Sooners sit at No. 2 with the aid of four first-place votes. Fifth-ranked Tennessee, which has won its first two events of the season, earned three first-place votes.

Here are the polls for Divisions I, II, and III, NAIA and NJCAA Divisions I and II:

Division I

Rank       School (First-place votes)       Points       Prev      
1 Oklahoma State (15) 540 1
2 Oklahoma (4) 509 3
3 Alabama 439 2
4 Georgia Tech 435 7
5 Tennessee (3) 402 NR
6 Texas A&M 393 4
7 USC 351 20
8 Texas 336 10
9 Duke 333 18
10 Georgia 302 NR
11 Arizona State 283 19
12 LSU 236 9
13 Clemson 229 13
14 Auburn 223 6
15 California 210 11
16 Vanderbilt 209 5
17 Illinois 167 16
18 UNLV 166 23
19 Arkansas 162 17
20 Stanford 145 11
21 SMU 122 NR
22 South Carolina 114 NR
23 Louisville 108 NR
24 Baylor 99 14
25 Texas Tech 83 15

Dropped from ranking: Florida (8), Florida State (25), North Carolina (22), UCLA (21), Wake Forest (24)

Others receiving votes: Florida, 79; Wake Forest, 65; Penn State, 49; UCF, 35; Arkansas State, 33; Ole Miss, 33; College of Charleston, 31; North Florida, 29; UCLA, 28; Marquette, 27; North Carolina, 24; Iowa, 21; Florida State, 15; Washington, 15; Virginia, 14; North Carolina State, 13; Maryland, 7; Michigan State, 7; Oregon, 7; Colorado, 6; South Florida, 5; Colorado State, 4; Kent State, 3; Pepperdine, 2; Illinois State, 1; Kentucky, 1

Division II

Rank       School (First-place votes)       Points       Prev      
1 Barry (13) 416 3
2 Florida Southern 379 4
3 Lynn 313 2
4 Saint Leo 312 9
5 Nova Southeastern 299 6
6 Florida Tech 285 5
7 West Florida (4) 274 1
8 Carson-Newman (1) 245 16
9 South Carolina-Aiken 234 7
10 Arkansas Tech 198 11
11 Indianapolis 193 16
12 Chico State 176 15
13 Rollins 158 14
14 Western Washington (1) 157 NR
15 St. Marys (Texas) 155 21
16 Lindenwood 145 NR
17 Lincoln Memorial 141 10
18 Young Harris 138 25
19 Lander 134 20
20 Newberry 127 12
21 Limestone 125 8
22 Valdosta State 108 NR
23 Central Missouri 99 23
24 Grand Valley State 82 21
25 Oklahoma Christian 79 NR

Dropped from ranking: CSU Monterey Bay (19), Colorado-Colorado Springs (18), Columbus State (13), Lee (24)

Others receiving votes: Montevallo, 77; CSU Monterey Bay, 75; Columbus State, 75; Lee, 75; St. Edward’s, 63; Colorado-Colorado Springs, 59; Sonoma State, 59; Midwestern State, 57; Wingate, 52; Washburn, 51; Tampa, 41; Northeastern State, 39; Flagler, 37; Barton, 35; Central Oklahoma, 32; Wayne State (Mich.), 32; Georgia College, 27; Missouri-St. Louis, 26; Regis, 23; Simon Fraser, 23; Southeastern Oklahoma State, 20; CSU East Bay, 19; Ferris State, 18; Belmont Abbey, 16; Coker, 16; Delta State, 14; Colorado Mesa, 13; Rogers State, 13; Henderson State, 12; Christian Brothers, 11; Southern Arkansas, 11; IUP, 10; North Georgia, 9; Hillsdale, 8; North Greenville, 8; Trevecca Nazarene, 8; Anderson (S.C.), 6; Texas A&M Commerce, 6; Texas A&M International, 5; Colorado State-Pueblo, 4; Findlay, 4; Lenoir Rhyne, 4; Bellarmine, 3; CSU San Bernardino, 2; Georgia Southwestern State, 2; Maryville, 2; Mount Olive, 2; Palm Beach Atlantic, 2; Lubbock Christian, 1; Malone, 1; McKendree, 1; Stanislaus State, 1

Division III

Rank       School (First-place votes)       Points       Prev      
1 Emory (10) 437 2
2 Methodist (8) 426 1
3 Huntingdon 395 3
4 Wittenberg 367 11
5 Illinois Wesleyan 356 7
5 Washington and Lee 356 5
7 Guilford 314 4
8 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 309 6
9 Hope 248 9
10 Rhodes 245 15
11 Carnegie Mellon 219 24
12 Southwestern (Texas) 190 13
13 St. Thomas (Minn.) 177 10
14 Concordia (Texas) 157 8
15 Greensboro 151 12
16 California Lutheran 142 16
17 St. John’s (Minn.) 134 19
18 Oglethorpe 128 17
19 LaGrange 118 25
20 Transylvania 114 NR
21 Otterbein 100 20
22 Berry 86 NR
23 La Verne 77 22
24 Sewanee 72 18
25 North Carolina Wesleyan 67 21

Dropped from ranking: Kenyon (14), Redlands (22)

Others receiving votes: Ohio Wesleyan, 53; Kenyon, 45; Redlands, 42; Hampden-Sydney, 39; Rochester, 34; Chapman, 27; Pacific Lutheran, 22; RPI, 21; Gustavus Adolphus, 19; Centre, 18; Texas Lutheran, 15; Allegheny, 13; Trinity (Texas), 10; Webster, 10; Whitworth, 10; Willamette, 10; McDaniel, 9; St. John Fisher, 9; Trinity (Conn.), 8; Williams, 8; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 8; Mary Hardin-Baylor, 7; George Fox, 6; NYU, 5; Franklin and Marshall, 4; Maryville, 4; Piedmont, 3; Texas-Dallas, 3; Christopher Newport, 2; Calvin, 1

NAIA

Rank       School (First-place votes)       Points       Prev     
1 Oklahoma City (8) 265 1
2 Texas Wesleyan (1) 259 2
3 Keiser (1) 234 4
4 Coastal Georgia (1) 229 6
5 Northwestern Ohio 197 5
6 Dalton State 181 3
7 Johnson and Wales (Fla.) 176 7
8 British Columbia 167 13
9 Taylor 146 9
10 Rocky Mountain 120 14
11 Wayland Baptist 111 8
12 William Woods 104 10
13 Victoria 103 11
14 Ottawa (Ariz.) 97 NR
15 South Carolina Beaufort 85 12
16 Point 84 15
17 Southeastern (Fla.) 83 16
18 Thomas (Ga.) 71 23
19 Our Lady of the Lake 69 18
20 Cardinal Stritch 64 16
21 Park (Mo.) 53 19
22 Oregon Tech 48 24
23 William Carey 47 NR
24 Indiana Wesleyan 44 NR
25 Bellevue 42 NR

Dropped from ranking: Arizona Christian (20), Lindsey Wilson (21), Northwestern (Iowa) (25), William Penn (22)

Others receiving votes: Lindsey Wilson, 36; William Penn, 36; Cumberland, 28; Tennessee Wesleyan, 28; Truett-McConnell, 27; Kansas Wesleyan, 25; Mount Mercy, 25; Arizona Christian, 23; University of the Southwest, 22; Northwestern (Iowa), 21; Saint Thomas (Fla.), 20; Corban, 19; Houston-Victoria, 18; Marymount (Calif.), 17; Point Park, 17; College of Idaho, 15; Missouri Valley College, 14; Oklahoma Wesleyan, 13; Ottawa (Kan.), 12; Menlo, 11; Faulkner, 10; William Baptist, 10; Sterling, 8; The Master’s University, 7; Lewis-Clark State, 6; William Jessup, 5; Reinhardt, 4; Columbia College, 3; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 3; Holy Cross, 3; Carroll (Mont.), 2; Central Baptist, 2; Montana Tech, 1

NJCAA Division I

Rank       School (First-place votes)       Points       Prev      
1 Midland (3) 48 1
2 Indian Hills (2) 40 2
2 New Mexico JC 40 10
4 Iowa Western 36 4
5 Central Alabama 32 5
6 Eastern Florida State 17 7
7 Odessa 15 3
8 Western Texas 12 9
9 Ranger 10 NR
10 Dodge City 7 NR
10 Hutchinson 7 8

Dropped from ranking: McLennan (6), Wallace State (10)

Others receiving votes: Wallace State, 6; McLennan, 5

NJCAA Division II

Rank       School (First-place votes)       Points       Prev      
1 South Mountain (3) 66 2
2 Mississippi Gulf Coast (3) 65 1
3 Kirkwood CC 44 7
4 Tyler JC 43 5
5 Meridian 40 2
6 Murray State (Okla.) (1) 38 6
7 Parkland CC 27 4
8 Walters State JC 15 9
9 Mesa 13 8
10 Black Hawk CC 11 NR

Dropped from ranking: Abraham Baldwin (10)

Others receiving votes: Southeast CC, 6; Copiah-Lincoln, 5; Des Moines Area, 5; Rend Lake CC, 4; Abraham Baldwin, 2; North Central Missouri College, 1

