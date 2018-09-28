Oklahoma State, Oklahoma dominate in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

The state of Oklahoma continues to dominate.

Oklahoma State, which earned its 11th national title this spring, began the 2018-19 season a unanimous No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll. The Cowboys lost that unanimous label in the release of Friday’s updated rankings but have kept the No. 1 spot for the eighth straight ranking.

Right behind is rival Oklahoma, the 2017 NCAA champions, as the Sooners sit at No. 2 with the aid of four first-place votes. Fifth-ranked Tennessee, which has won its first two events of the season, earned three first-place votes.

Here are the polls for Divisions I, II, and III, NAIA and NJCAA Divisions I and II:

Division I

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Oklahoma State (15) 540 1 2 Oklahoma (4) 509 3 3 Alabama 439 2 4 Georgia Tech 435 7 5 Tennessee (3) 402 NR 6 Texas A&M 393 4 7 USC 351 20 8 Texas 336 10 9 Duke 333 18 10 Georgia 302 NR 11 Arizona State 283 19 12 LSU 236 9 13 Clemson 229 13 14 Auburn 223 6 15 California 210 11 16 Vanderbilt 209 5 17 Illinois 167 16 18 UNLV 166 23 19 Arkansas 162 17 20 Stanford 145 11 21 SMU 122 NR 22 South Carolina 114 NR 23 Louisville 108 NR 24 Baylor 99 14 25 Texas Tech 83 15

Dropped from ranking: Florida (8), Florida State (25), North Carolina (22), UCLA (21), Wake Forest (24)

Others receiving votes: Florida, 79; Wake Forest, 65; Penn State, 49; UCF, 35; Arkansas State, 33; Ole Miss, 33; College of Charleston, 31; North Florida, 29; UCLA, 28; Marquette, 27; North Carolina, 24; Iowa, 21; Florida State, 15; Washington, 15; Virginia, 14; North Carolina State, 13; Maryland, 7; Michigan State, 7; Oregon, 7; Colorado, 6; South Florida, 5; Colorado State, 4; Kent State, 3; Pepperdine, 2; Illinois State, 1; Kentucky, 1

Division II

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Barry (13) 416 3 2 Florida Southern 379 4 3 Lynn 313 2 4 Saint Leo 312 9 5 Nova Southeastern 299 6 6 Florida Tech 285 5 7 West Florida (4) 274 1 8 Carson-Newman (1) 245 16 9 South Carolina-Aiken 234 7 10 Arkansas Tech 198 11 11 Indianapolis 193 16 12 Chico State 176 15 13 Rollins 158 14 14 Western Washington (1) 157 NR 15 St. Marys (Texas) 155 21 16 Lindenwood 145 NR 17 Lincoln Memorial 141 10 18 Young Harris 138 25 19 Lander 134 20 20 Newberry 127 12 21 Limestone 125 8 22 Valdosta State 108 NR 23 Central Missouri 99 23 24 Grand Valley State 82 21 25 Oklahoma Christian 79 NR

Dropped from ranking: CSU Monterey Bay (19), Colorado-Colorado Springs (18), Columbus State (13), Lee (24)

Others receiving votes: Montevallo, 77; CSU Monterey Bay, 75; Columbus State, 75; Lee, 75; St. Edward’s, 63; Colorado-Colorado Springs, 59; Sonoma State, 59; Midwestern State, 57; Wingate, 52; Washburn, 51; Tampa, 41; Northeastern State, 39; Flagler, 37; Barton, 35; Central Oklahoma, 32; Wayne State (Mich.), 32; Georgia College, 27; Missouri-St. Louis, 26; Regis, 23; Simon Fraser, 23; Southeastern Oklahoma State, 20; CSU East Bay, 19; Ferris State, 18; Belmont Abbey, 16; Coker, 16; Delta State, 14; Colorado Mesa, 13; Rogers State, 13; Henderson State, 12; Christian Brothers, 11; Southern Arkansas, 11; IUP, 10; North Georgia, 9; Hillsdale, 8; North Greenville, 8; Trevecca Nazarene, 8; Anderson (S.C.), 6; Texas A&M Commerce, 6; Texas A&M International, 5; Colorado State-Pueblo, 4; Findlay, 4; Lenoir Rhyne, 4; Bellarmine, 3; CSU San Bernardino, 2; Georgia Southwestern State, 2; Maryville, 2; Mount Olive, 2; Palm Beach Atlantic, 2; Lubbock Christian, 1; Malone, 1; McKendree, 1; Stanislaus State, 1

Division III

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Emory (10) 437 2 2 Methodist (8) 426 1 3 Huntingdon 395 3 4 Wittenberg 367 11 5 Illinois Wesleyan 356 7 5 Washington and Lee 356 5 7 Guilford 314 4 8 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 309 6 9 Hope 248 9 10 Rhodes 245 15 11 Carnegie Mellon 219 24 12 Southwestern (Texas) 190 13 13 St. Thomas (Minn.) 177 10 14 Concordia (Texas) 157 8 15 Greensboro 151 12 16 California Lutheran 142 16 17 St. John’s (Minn.) 134 19 18 Oglethorpe 128 17 19 LaGrange 118 25 20 Transylvania 114 NR 21 Otterbein 100 20 22 Berry 86 NR 23 La Verne 77 22 24 Sewanee 72 18 25 North Carolina Wesleyan 67 21

Dropped from ranking: Kenyon (14), Redlands (22)

Others receiving votes: Ohio Wesleyan, 53; Kenyon, 45; Redlands, 42; Hampden-Sydney, 39; Rochester, 34; Chapman, 27; Pacific Lutheran, 22; RPI, 21; Gustavus Adolphus, 19; Centre, 18; Texas Lutheran, 15; Allegheny, 13; Trinity (Texas), 10; Webster, 10; Whitworth, 10; Willamette, 10; McDaniel, 9; St. John Fisher, 9; Trinity (Conn.), 8; Williams, 8; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 8; Mary Hardin-Baylor, 7; George Fox, 6; NYU, 5; Franklin and Marshall, 4; Maryville, 4; Piedmont, 3; Texas-Dallas, 3; Christopher Newport, 2; Calvin, 1

NAIA

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Oklahoma City (8) 265 1 2 Texas Wesleyan (1) 259 2 3 Keiser (1) 234 4 4 Coastal Georgia (1) 229 6 5 Northwestern Ohio 197 5 6 Dalton State 181 3 7 Johnson and Wales (Fla.) 176 7 8 British Columbia 167 13 9 Taylor 146 9 10 Rocky Mountain 120 14 11 Wayland Baptist 111 8 12 William Woods 104 10 13 Victoria 103 11 14 Ottawa (Ariz.) 97 NR 15 South Carolina Beaufort 85 12 16 Point 84 15 17 Southeastern (Fla.) 83 16 18 Thomas (Ga.) 71 23 19 Our Lady of the Lake 69 18 20 Cardinal Stritch 64 16 21 Park (Mo.) 53 19 22 Oregon Tech 48 24 23 William Carey 47 NR 24 Indiana Wesleyan 44 NR 25 Bellevue 42 NR

Dropped from ranking: Arizona Christian (20), Lindsey Wilson (21), Northwestern (Iowa) (25), William Penn (22)

Others receiving votes: Lindsey Wilson, 36; William Penn, 36; Cumberland, 28; Tennessee Wesleyan, 28; Truett-McConnell, 27; Kansas Wesleyan, 25; Mount Mercy, 25; Arizona Christian, 23; University of the Southwest, 22; Northwestern (Iowa), 21; Saint Thomas (Fla.), 20; Corban, 19; Houston-Victoria, 18; Marymount (Calif.), 17; Point Park, 17; College of Idaho, 15; Missouri Valley College, 14; Oklahoma Wesleyan, 13; Ottawa (Kan.), 12; Menlo, 11; Faulkner, 10; William Baptist, 10; Sterling, 8; The Master’s University, 7; Lewis-Clark State, 6; William Jessup, 5; Reinhardt, 4; Columbia College, 3; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 3; Holy Cross, 3; Carroll (Mont.), 2; Central Baptist, 2; Montana Tech, 1

NJCAA Division I

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Midland (3) 48 1 2 Indian Hills (2) 40 2 2 New Mexico JC 40 10 4 Iowa Western 36 4 5 Central Alabama 32 5 6 Eastern Florida State 17 7 7 Odessa 15 3 8 Western Texas 12 9 9 Ranger 10 NR 10 Dodge City 7 NR 10 Hutchinson 7 8

Dropped from ranking: McLennan (6), Wallace State (10)

Others receiving votes: Wallace State, 6; McLennan, 5

NJCAA Division II

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 South Mountain (3) 66 2 2 Mississippi Gulf Coast (3) 65 1 3 Kirkwood CC 44 7 4 Tyler JC 43 5 5 Meridian 40 2 6 Murray State (Okla.) (1) 38 6 7 Parkland CC 27 4 8 Walters State JC 15 9 9 Mesa 13 8 10 Black Hawk CC 11 NR

Dropped from ranking: Abraham Baldwin (10)

Others receiving votes: Southeast CC, 6; Copiah-Lincoln, 5; Des Moines Area, 5; Rend Lake CC, 4; Abraham Baldwin, 2; North Central Missouri College, 1