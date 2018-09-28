Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2018 Ryder Cup: 5 things you missed while you were sleeping

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

2018 Ryder Cup

The opening session of the 2018 Ryder Cup took place early Friday morning in the Eastern Time Zone.

If you were sleeping, the U.S. opened up a 3-1 lead in four-ball play. Here’s what else you missed while you were resting:

Electric first tee atmosphere

Much has been made about the grandstands around the first tee at Le Golf National, and with good reason. The atmosphere lived up to the hype as the Ryder Cup started…

Complaints about TV coverage

As the action got underway, the commercials came fast and furious on Golf Channel … and fans noticed.

There were several complaints logged on social media about the deluge of commercials and lack of golf shots being shown.

Here was probably the best summation:

It seemed the issue faded a bit as the four-balls session got into its later stages, but it’s still not ideal.

Jordan Spieth goes bonkers on front nine

Had any worries about Spieth’s form coming into this week? Well, that was squashed Friday morning as he lit it up on the front nine.

I mean, this start…

These putts…

This chip-in…

Wow. He and Thomas would eventually win their match, 1 up. But it was the front-nine heroics that caught everyone’s attention.

So many chip-ins

Spieth had one of them, as you saw above, but he was far from alone.

Patrick Reed also chipped in.

So did Brooks Koepka. And Tony Finau.

And don’t forget the best one of all … Justin Rose.

By the way, the Finau, Koepka and Rose ones all came in the same match! Plenty of fireworks Friday morning.

Uniform issues

For some reason, the Europeans and the U.S. decided to wear similar uniform colors during morning four-balls:

Just how similar were they? Well…

Here’s a photographic look:

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 28: Friday Morning Fourballs featuring Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods of the United States and Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood of Europe during the 42nd Ryder Cup held at Le Golf National on September 28, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/PGA of America via Getty Images)

Maybe change this one up, fellas.

