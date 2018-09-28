2018 Ryder Cup: 5 things you missed while you were sleeping

The opening session of the 2018 Ryder Cup took place early Friday morning in the Eastern Time Zone.

If you were sleeping, the U.S. opened up a 3-1 lead in four-ball play. Here’s what else you missed while you were resting:

Electric first tee atmosphere

Much has been made about the grandstands around the first tee at Le Golf National, and with good reason. The atmosphere lived up to the hype as the Ryder Cup started…

Complaints about TV coverage

As the action got underway, the commercials came fast and furious on Golf Channel … and fans noticed.

There were several complaints logged on social media about the deluge of commercials and lack of golf shots being shown.

Here was probably the best summation:

In case anyone was wondering, from 3:05 to 3:45 @GolfChannel ran 28 ads and 1-2 minutes of flyovers/promos/not live golf. In that time, they showed 33 golf shots, 13 of which were putts. World number 1 Dustin Johnson was not shown once.@NoLayingUp @gfordgolf @tdemers7 — Robbie Vogel (@RobbieVogel14) September 28, 2018

It seemed the issue faded a bit as the four-balls session got into its later stages, but it’s still not ideal.

Jordan Spieth goes bonkers on front nine

Had any worries about Spieth’s form coming into this week? Well, that was squashed Friday morning as he lit it up on the front nine.

I mean, this start…

Oh my goodness, Mr. Spieth. That was really close.#GoUSA pic.twitter.com/sPuGjDCXWK — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 28, 2018

These putts…

Jordan Spieth out here just being Jordan Spieth.👊#GoUSA pic.twitter.com/lJIL7vNloH — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 28, 2018

This chip-in…

Another hole. Another birdie for Spieth. Thomas/Spieth move to 3-up. #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/Vwj5eZOngl — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 28, 2018

Wow. He and Thomas would eventually win their match, 1 up. But it was the front-nine heroics that caught everyone’s attention.

So many chip-ins

Spieth had one of them, as you saw above, but he was far from alone.

Patrick Reed also chipped in.

Patrick Reed and Tiger with back-to-back birdies. Go 2-UP🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rXFSZISyQ5 — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 28, 2018

So did Brooks Koepka. And Tony Finau.

First eagle of the day goes to the rookie. 🦅#GoUSA pic.twitter.com/92EhzHh1jH — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 28, 2018

And don’t forget the best one of all … Justin Rose.

FIRED UP MUCH?! Rose & Rahm go 2 Up! pic.twitter.com/rLF1vIWnnV — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 28, 2018

By the way, the Finau, Koepka and Rose ones all came in the same match! Plenty of fireworks Friday morning.

Uniform issues

For some reason, the Europeans and the U.S. decided to wear similar uniform colors during morning four-balls:

Jim Furyk and Thomas Bjorn had two years to prep for today. You'd think they would've called each other to make sure the teams didn't wear the same clothes. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) September 28, 2018

Just how similar were they? Well…

Out on the course and have witnessed multiple instances of fans accidentally cheering made putts by the wrong team due to uniform confusion. — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) September 28, 2018

Here’s a photographic look:

Maybe change this one up, fellas.