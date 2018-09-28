2018 Ryder Cup: 5 things you missed while you were sleeping

The opening session of the 2018 Ryder Cup took place early Friday morning in the Eastern Time Zone.
If you were sleeping, the U.S. opened up a 3-1 lead in four-ball play. Here’s what else you missed while you were resting:
Electric first tee atmosphere
Much has been made about the grandstands around the first tee at Le Golf National, and with good reason. The atmosphere lived up to the hype as the Ryder Cup started…
Complaints about TV coverage
As the action got underway, the commercials came fast and furious on Golf Channel … and fans noticed.
There were several complaints logged on social media about the deluge of commercials and lack of golf shots being shown.
Here was probably the best summation:
It seemed the issue faded a bit as the four-balls session got into its later stages, but it’s still not ideal.
Jordan Spieth goes bonkers on front nine
Had any worries about Spieth’s form coming into this week? Well, that was squashed Friday morning as he lit it up on the front nine.
I mean, this start…
These putts…
This chip-in…
Wow. He and Thomas would eventually win their match, 1 up. But it was the front-nine heroics that caught everyone’s attention.
So many chip-ins
Spieth had one of them, as you saw above, but he was far from alone.
Patrick Reed also chipped in.
So did Brooks Koepka. And Tony Finau.
And don’t forget the best one of all … Justin Rose.
By the way, the Finau, Koepka and Rose ones all came in the same match! Plenty of fireworks Friday morning.
Uniform issues
For some reason, the Europeans and the U.S. decided to wear similar uniform colors during morning four-balls:
Just how similar were they? Well…
Here’s a photographic look:
Maybe change this one up, fellas.