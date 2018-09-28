2018 Ryder Cup: Saturday morning four-balls pairings, tee times

Here are the tee times and pairings for Saturday morning’s four-balls session for the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris. Europe leads 5-3 after Friday. (Note: all times Eastern.)

Four-balls

Rory McIlroy/Sergio Garcia (Europe) vs. Tony Finau/Brooks Koepka (U.S.), 8:10 a.m.

Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) vs. Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler (U.S.), 8:25 a.m.

Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) vs. Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed (U.S.), 8:40 a.m.

Ian Poulter/Jon Rahm (Europe) vs. Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (U.S.), 8:55 a.m.