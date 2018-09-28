Team USA now betting underdogs to retain Ryder Cup

Whatever betting support the Americans enjoyed in Las Vegas collapsed Friday morning as Team USA got swept in foursomes play at the Ryder Cup.

The Americans are now underdogs to win the Ryder Cup on Sunday, according to Jeff Sherman, Las Vegas SuperBook vice president and oddsmaker for golfodds.com.

The USA was a limited favorite heading into the event. Here’s a look at the current money line:

Odds To Lift Trophy

Team USA (+140)

Team Europe (-160)

Odds to win (3-way result)

Team USA (+175)

Team Europe (-160)

Tie: +1000

The Europeans need 9.5 points to clinch the cup, while the USA needs 11 points over the next two days to retain it.