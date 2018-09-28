Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

WATCH Tony Finau get incredible break as ball ricochets perfectly off wooden barrier

Would you rather by lucky or good?

Some variation of that is often brought up in golf, and it came to mind Friday at the Ryder Cup.

Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka were 1 down to Justin Rose and Jon Rahm in their four-balls match coming to Le Golf National’s par-3 16th.

It appeared the Americans might be in further trouble as Finau’s tee shot came up perilously short. But then…

What a break!

Finau took advantage, too, as he would roll in the short birdie putt to win the hole and square the match.

Once in a while in this game, fortune falls your way.

