The Americans trail 10-6 heading into Sunday singles play at the 2018 Ryder Cup.

The pairings for Sunday are set. Here are the odds for each matchup, according to Jeff Sherman, Las Vegas SuperBook vice president and oddsmaker for golfodds.com, along with the odds for each team to win the Cup.

Sunday Singles ODDS

Match 1

Justin Thomas (-115)

Rory McIlroy (-105)

Match 2

Brooks Koepka (-125)

Paul Casey (+105)

Match 3

Webb Simpson (+140)

Justin Rose (-160)

Match 4

Tiger Woods (-120)

Jon Rahm (Even)

Match 5

Tony Finau (-120)

Tommy Fleetwood (-150)

Match 6

Dustin Johnson (-140)

Ian Poulter (+120)

Match 7

Jordan Spieth (-190)

Thorbjørn Olesen (+160)

Match 8

Rickie Fowler (-120)

Sergio Garcia (Even)

Match 9

Phil Mickelson (+180)

Francesco Molinari (-220)

Match 10

Patrick Reed (-120)

Tyrrell Hatton (Even)

Match 11

Bubba Watson (+130)

Henrik Stenson (-150)

Match 12

Bryson DeChambeau (-110)

Alex Noren (-110)

Meanwhile, the USA was a limited favorite heading into the event. Here’s a look at the current money line:

Odds To Lift Trophy

Team USA (+425)

Team Europe (-600)

Odds to win (3-way result)

Team USA (+750)

Team Europe (-600)

Tie: +1200

The Europeans need 4.5 points to clinch the cup, while the USA needs eight points to retain it.