2018 Ryder Cup: Saturday afternoon foursomes pairings, tee times

By: Brentley Romine | September 29, 2018 7:27 am

European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn made no changes to his foursomes formula for Saturday afternoon’s final foursomes session at the 2018 Ryder Cup, sending out the same four pairs and in the same order.

U.S. captain Jim Furyk, meanwhile, made several changes, including pairing Tiger Woods with Bryson DeChambeau.

Here are the complete matchups for Saturday afternoon’s foursomes session at Le Golf National:

Match 1: Henrik Stenson/Justin Rose (Europe) vs. Brooks Koepka/Dustin Johnson (U.S.), 7:50 a.m. ET

Match 2: Sergio Garcia/Alex Noren (Europe) vs. Bubba Watson/Webb Simpson, 8:05 a.m. ET

Match 3: Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) vs. Tiger Woods/Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.), 8:20 a.m. ET

Match 4: Ian Poulter/Rory McIlroy (Europe) vs. Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (U.S.), 8:35 a.m. ET