Europe matches Ryder Cup record for consecutive matches won

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France—Finishing the morning four-ball session with an 8-4 lead, Europe has built their incredible cushion on the back of a record-tying eight-match win streak.

According to Golfweek’s Rich Skyzinski, Europe tied a record stretch recorded by the 1967 U.S. Ryder Cup team.

Europe’s eight consecutive wins date to the last four-ball match on Day 1 through their four Day 1 foursomes matches and continued with the first three four-ball matches of Day 2.

Most consecutive matches won by a team in one Ryder Cup:

8 — 1967, U.S. (last foursomes match on Day 1; all four morning four-ball matches on Day 2; first three afternoon four-ball matches on Day 2)

8 — 2018, Europe (last four-ball match on Day 1; all four foursomes matches on Day 1; first three four-ball matches on Day 2)

The streak ended when Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth won their morning match.