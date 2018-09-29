How to watch the Ryder Cup Sunday singles on TV

Team Europe stands poised to continue its Ryder Cup streak on home soil Sunday, leading the Americans 10-6 heading into singles play.
The Americans have not won this event on foreign soil since 1993. The Europeans need 4.5 points to win the Cup while the Americans need 8 to keep it.
Below is how you can watch the Ryder Cup on TV Sunday, along with all 12 matches.. All times listed are Eastern. Paris is six hours ahead of New York.
Ryder Cup 2018: Tee times, TV schedule
TV SCHEDULE
Golf Channel: 4 – 6 a.m.
NBC: 6 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Sunday Singles Pairings
- Match 1: Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Rory McIlroy (Europe), 6:05 a.m.
- Match 2: Brooks Koepka (U.S.) vs. Paul Casey (Europe), 6:17 a.m.
- Match 3: Webb Simpson (U.S.) vs. Justin Rose (Europe), 6:29 a.m.
- Match 4: Tiger Woods (U.S.) vs. Jon Rahm (Europe), 6:41 a.m.
- Match 5: Tony Finau (U.S.) vs. Tommy Fleetwood (Europe), 6:53 a.m.
- Match 6: Dustin Johnson (U.S.) vs. Ian Poulter (Europe), 7:05 a.m.
- Match 7: Jordan Spieth (U.S.) vs. Thorbjorn Olesen (Europe), 7:17 a.m.
- Match 8: Rickie Fowler (U.S.) vs. Sergio Garcia (Europe), 7:29 a.m.
- Match 9: Phil Mickelson (U.S.) vs. Francesco Molinari (Europe), 7:41 a.m.
- Match 10: Patrick Reed (U.S.) vs. Tyrrell Hatton (Europe), 7:53 a.m.
- Match 11: Bubba Watson (U.S.) vs. Henrik Stenson (Europe), 8:05 a.m.
- Match 12: Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) vs. Alex Noren (Europe), 8:17 a.m.
