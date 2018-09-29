How to watch the Ryder Cup Sunday singles on TV

Team Europe stands poised to continue its Ryder Cup streak on home soil Sunday, leading the Americans 10-6 heading into singles play.

The Americans have not won this event on foreign soil since 1993. The Europeans need 4.5 points to win the Cup while the Americans need 8 to keep it.

Below is how you can watch the Ryder Cup on TV Sunday, along with all 12 matches.. All times listed are Eastern. Paris is six hours ahead of New York.

Ryder Cup 2018: Tee times, TV schedule

TV SCHEDULE

Golf Channel: 4 – 6 a.m.

NBC: 6 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday Singles Pairings